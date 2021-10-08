Movies at area theaters

NOW OPENING

NO TIME TO DIE

(PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, some disturbing images, brief strong language and some suggestive material; 2:43)

James Bond has left active service, but his peace is short-lived when he is led onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

ALSO PLAYING

THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2

(PG for macabre and rude humor, violence and language; 1:33)

The Addams get tangled up in more wacky adventures.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre Wabash, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

CRY MACHO

(PG-13 for language and thematic elements; 1:44)

A one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder takes a job to bring a man's young son home and away from his alcoholic mom.

Playing at AMC Dupont

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

(PG-13 for thematic material involving suicide, brief strong language and some suggestive reference; 2:17)

Film adaptation of the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical about a high school senior with social anxiety disorder and his journey of self-discovery and acceptance following the suicide of a classmate.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Goodrich Huntington 7

FREE GUY

(PG-13 for strong fantasy violence throughout, language and crude/suggestive references; 1:55)

A bank teller discovers he's actually an non-player character inside a brutal, open world video game.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas

FRIGHT NIGHT

(R; 1:46)

(1985) A teenager discovers that the newcomer in his neighborhood is a vampire, so he turns to an actor in a television horror show for help dealing with the undead.

Playing at Auburn/Garrett Drive-in (with “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”)

THE JESUS MUSIC

(PG-13; 1:49)

Documentary following Jesus Music through its transformation into a multibillion-dollar business.

Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing

JUNGLE CRUISE

(PG-13 for sequences of adventure violence; 2:07)

A riverboat takes travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe

THE MANY SAINTS OF NEWARK

(R for strong violence, pervasive language, sexual content and some nudity; 2:00)

The formative years of New Jersey gangster Tony Soprano, based on the HBO series.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE

(G; 1:28)

Ryder and the pups are called to stop Mayor Humdinger from turning the bustling metropolis into a state of chaos.

Playing at AMC Dupont

SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS

(PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, and language; 2:12)

Shang-Chi, the master of unarmed weaponry-based Kung Fu, is forced to confront his past.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing

TITANE

(R for strong violence and disturbing material, graphic nudity, sexual content, and language; 1:48)

Following a series of unexplained crimes, a father is reunited with the son who has been missing 10 years.

Playing at AMC Dupont

VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE

(PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, some strong language, disturbing material and suggestive references; 1:30)

Lethal protector Venom face a new enemy, Carnage, the alter ego of serial killer Cletus Kasady.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Auburn/Garrett Drive-in (with 1985's “Fright Night”), Brokaw Movie House Angola, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas