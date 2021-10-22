Movies at area theaters for Oct. 22 to 28

NOW OPENING

DUNE

(PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, some disturbing images and suggestive material; 2:35)

A young man must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his people.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

RON'S GONE WRONG

(PG for some rude material, thematic elements and language; 1:46)

A middle-schooler's new digitally-connected device malfunctions, launching them on a journey to learn about true friendship.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville

ALSO PLAYING

THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2

(PG for macabre and rude humor, violence and language; 1:33)

The Addams get tangled up in more wacky adventures.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas

CANDYMAN

(R for bloody horror violence, and language including some sexual references; 1:31)

A man unknowingly opens a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a wave of violence

Playing at Auburn/Garrett Drive-in (with “Halloween Kills”)

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

(PG-13 for thematic material involving suicide, brief strong language and some suggestive reference; 2:17)

Film adaptation of the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical about a high school senior with social anxiety disorder and his journey of self-discovery and acceptance following the suicide of a classmate.

Playing at AMC Dupont

FREE GUY

(PG-13 for strong fantasy violence throughout, language and crude/suggestive references; 1:55)

A bank teller discovers he's actually an non-player character inside a brutal, open world video game.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe

HALLOWEEN KILLS

(R for strong bloody violence throughout, grisly images, language and some drug use; 1:46)

Michael manages to free himself from Laurie's trap and his ritual bloodbath resumes.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Auburn/Garrett Drive-in (with “Candyman”), Brokaw Movie House Angola, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville

JUNGLE CRUISE

(PG-13 for sequences of adventure violence; 2:07)

A riverboat takes travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals.

Playing at AMC Dupont

LAMB

(R for some bloody violent images and sexuality/nudity; 1:46)

A childless couple, María and Ingvar discover a mysterious newborn on their farm in Iceland. The unexpected prospect of family life brings them much joy, before ultimately destroying them.

Playing at AMC Dupont

THE LAST DUEL

(R for strong violence including sexual assault, sexual content, some graphic nudity, and language; 2:32)

King Charles VI declares that Knight Jean de Carrouges must settle his dispute with his squire by challenging him to a duel.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

NO TIME TO DIE

(PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, some disturbing images, brief strong language and some suggestive material; 2:43)

James Bond has left active service, but his peace is short-lived when he is led onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS

(PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, and language; 2:12)

Shang-Chi, the master of unarmed weaponry-based Kung Fu, is forced to confront his past.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing

VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE

(PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, some strong language, disturbing material and suggestive references; 1:30)

Lethal protector Venom face a new enemy, Carnage, the alter ego of serial killer Cletus Kasady.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas