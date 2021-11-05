Movies at area theaters

NOW OPENING

ETERNALS

(PG-13 for fantasy violence and action, some language and brief sexuality; 2:37)

An unexpected tragedy forces the Eternals, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years, out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville

SPENCER

(R for some language; 1:51)

During her Christmas holidays with the royal family, Diana decides to leave her marriage to Prince Charles.

Playing at AMC Dupont, Regal Coldwater Crossing

ALSO PLAYING

THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2

(PG for macabre and rude humor, violence and language; 1:33)

The Addams get tangled up in more wacky adventures.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

ANTLERS

(R for violence including gruesome images, and for language; 1:39)

In an isolated Oregon town, a middle school teacher and her sheriff brother become embroiled with her enigmatic student, whose dark secrets lead to terrifying encounters with a legendary ancestral creature who came before them.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

DUNE

(PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, some disturbing images and suggestive material; 2:35)

A young man must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his people.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre Wabash, Goodrich Huntington 7, Strand Theatre Kendallville

HALLOWEEN KILLS

(R for strong bloody violence throughout, grisly images, language and some drug use; 1:46)

Michael manages to free himself from Laurie's trap and his ritual bloodbath resumes.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

THE LAST DUEL

(R for strong violence including sexual assault, sexual content, some graphic nudity, and language; 2:32)

King Charles VI declares that Knight Jean de Carrouges must settle his dispute with his squire by challenging him to a duel.

Playing at AMC Dupont

LAST NIGHT IN SOHO

(R for bloody violence, sexual content, language, brief drug material and brief graphic nudity; 1:56)

An aspiring fashion designer is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer. But the glamour is not all it appears to be and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something darker.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

MY HERO ACADEMIA: WORLD HEROES' MISSION

(PG-13; 1:44)

When a cult of terrorists ruins a city by releasing a toxin that causes people's abilities to spiral out of control, Japan's greatest heroes spread around the world in an attempt to track down the mastermind and put him to justice.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing

NO TIME TO DIE

(PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, some disturbing images, brief strong language and some suggestive material; 2:43)

James Bond has left active service, but his peace is short-lived when he is led onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

RON'S GONE WRONG

(PG for some rude material, thematic elements and language; 1:46)

A middle schooler's new digitally-connected device malfunctions, launching them on a journey to learn about true friendship.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS

(PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, and language; 2:12)

Shang-Chi, the master of unarmed weaponry-based Kung Fu, is forced to confront his past.

Playing at AMC Dupont

13 MINUTES

(PG-13 for peril, bloody images, thematic elements and some strong language; 1:48)

Four families in a Heartland town are tested in a single day when a tornado hits, forcing paths to cross and redefining the meaning of survival.

Playing at AMC Dupont

VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE

(PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, some strong language, disturbing material and suggestive references; 1:30)

Lethal protector Venom face a new enemy, Carnage, the alter ego of serial killer Cletus Kasady.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Eagles Theatre Wabash, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas