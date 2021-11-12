Movies at area theaters

NOW OPENING

ARCHENEMY

(No MPAA rating; 1:30)

Max Fist claims to be a hero from another dimension who fell through time and space to earth, where he has no powers. No one believes his stories except for a local teen named Hamster.

Playing at Cinema Center (Today's 7 p.m. screening will be introduced virtually by director Adam Egypt Mortimer, who will return after the movie for a Q&A and to honor the life and career of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who worked on “Archenemy” and recently died on the set of “Rust” after a gun held by actor Alec Baldwin went off.)

CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG

(PG for impolite humor, thematic elements and mild action; 1:37)

A young girl's love for a tiny puppy named Clifford makes the dog grow to an enormous size.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

ALSO PLAYING

THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2

(PG for macabre and rude humor, violence and language; 1:33)

The Addams get tangled up in more wacky adventures.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

ANTLERS

(R for violence including gruesome images, and for language; 1:39)

In an isolated Oregon town, a middle school teacher and her sheriff brother become embroiled with her enigmatic student, whose dark secrets lead to terrifying encounters with a legendary creature who came before them.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7

DUNE

(PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, some disturbing images and suggestive material; 2:35)

A young man must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his people.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7

ETERNALS

(PG-13 for fantasy violence and action, some language and brief sexuality; 2:37)

An unexpected tragedy forces the Eternals, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years, out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville

HALLOWEEN KILLS

(R for strong bloody violence throughout, grisly images, language and some drug use; 1:46)

Michael manages to free himself from Laurie's trap and his ritual bloodbath resumes.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7

LAST NIGHT IN SOHO

(R for bloody violence, sexual content, language, brief drug material and brief graphic nudity; 1:56)

An aspiring fashion designer is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer. But the glamour is not all it appears to be and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something darker.

Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing

MY HERO ACADEMIA: WORLD HEROES' MISSION

(PG-13; 1:44)

When a cult of terrorists ruins a city by releasing a toxin that causes people's abilities to spiral out of control, Japan's greatest heroes spread around the world in an attempt to track down the mastermind and put him to justice.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe

NO TIME TO DIE

(PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, some disturbing images, brief strong language and some suggestive material; 2:43)

James Bond has left active service, but his peace is short-lived when he is led onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville

RON'S GONE WRONG

(PG for some rude material, thematic elements and language; 1:46)

A middle schooler's new digitally connected device malfunctions, launching them on a journey to learn about true friendship.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS

(PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, and language; 2:12)

Shang-Chi, the master of unarmed weaponry-based Kung Fu, is forced to confront his past.

Playing at AMC Dupont

SPENCER

(R for some language; 1:51)

During her Christmas holidays with the royal family, Diana decides to leave her marriage to Prince Charles.

Playing at AMC Dupont, Regal Coldwater Crossing

VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE

(PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, some strong language, disturbing material and suggestive references; 1:30)

Lethal protector Venom face a new enemy, Carnage, the alter ego of serial killer Cletus Kasady.

Playing at AMC Dupont, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Goodrich Huntington 7