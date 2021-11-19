Movies at area theaters

NOW OPENING

GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE

(PG-13 for supernatural action and some suggestive references; 2:04)

When a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre Wabash, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville

INDIA SWEETS AND SPICES

(PG-13 for some strong language, sexual material, and brief drug references; 1:41)

When college freshman Alia returns home for the summer, she discovers secrets and lies in her parents' past that make her question everything she thought she knew about her family.

Playing at AMC Dupont

THE KILLING OF TWO LOVERS

(R for language; 1:25)

David desperately tries to keep his family of six together during a separation from his wife.

Playing at Cinema Center

KING RICHARD

(PG-13 for some violence, strong language, a sexual reference and brief drug references; 2:18)

A look at how tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams became who they are after the coaching from their father Richard Williams.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

THE YOUNGEST EVANGELIST

(PG-13 for thematic material and some violence; 2:13)

In 1980, a 10-year-old experiences salvation deeply and begins his hard journey to answer the call to Evangelism.

Playing at AMC Dupont

OPENING WEDNESDAY

BELFAST

(PG-13 for some violence and strong language; 1:38)

A young boy and his working class family experience the tumultuous late 1960s.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe

ENCANTO

(PG for some thematic elements and mild peril; 1:39)

A young Colombian girl has to face the frustration of being the only member of her family without magical powers.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Goodrich Huntington 7, Strand Theatre Kendallville

HOUSE OF GUCCI

(R for language, some sexual content, and brief nudity and violence; 2:37)

When Patrizia Reggiani, an outsider from humble beginnings, marries into the Gucci family, her unbridled ambition begins to unravel their legacy.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Goodrich Huntington 7

RESIDENT EVIL: WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY

(R for strong violence and gore, and language throughout; 1:47)

Set in 1998, this origin story explores the secrets of the mysterious Spencer Mansion and the ill-fated Raccoon City.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Goodrich Huntington 7

ALSO PLAYING

THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2

(PG for macabre and rude humor, violence and language; 1:33)

The Addams get tangled up in more wacky adventures.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe

ANTLERS

(R for violence including gruesome images, and for language; 1:39)

In an isolated Oregon town, a middle school teacher and her sheriff brother become embroiled with her enigmatic student, whose dark secrets lead to terrifying encounters with a legendary creature who came before them.

Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing

CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG

(PG for impolite humor, thematic elements and mild action; 1:37)

A young girl's love for a tiny puppy named Clifford makes the dog grow to an enormous size.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

DUNE

(PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, some disturbing images and suggestive material; 2:35)

A young man must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his people.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing

ETERNALS

(PG-13 for fantasy violence and action, some language and brief sexuality; 2:37)

An unexpected tragedy forces the Eternals, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years, out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville

HALLOWEEN KILLS

(R for strong bloody violence throughout, grisly images, language and some drug use; 1:46)

Michael manages to free himself from Laurie's trap and his ritual bloodbath resumes.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing

MY HERO ACADEMIA: WORLD HEROES' MISSION

(PG-13; 1:44)

When a cult of terrorists ruins a city by releasing a toxin that causes people's abilities to spiral out of control, Japan's greatest heroes spread around the world in an attempt to track down the mastermind and put him to justice.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe

NO TIME TO DIE

(PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, some disturbing images, brief strong language and some suggestive material; 2:43)

James Bond has left active service, but his peace is short-lived when he is led onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas

RON'S GONE WRONG

(PG for some rude material, thematic elements and language; 1:46)

A middle schooler's new digitally connected device malfunctions, launching them on a journey to learn about true friendship.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Eagles Theatre Wabash, Goodrich Huntington 7

VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE

(PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, some strong language, disturbing material and suggestive references; 1:30)

Lethal protector Venom face a new enemy, Carnage, the alter ego of serial killer Cletus Kasady.

Playing at AMC Dupont, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas