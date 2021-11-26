Friday, November 26, 2021 1:00 am
Movies at area theaters
NOW OPENING
JULIA
(PG-13 for brief strong language/sexual reference, and some thematic elements; 1:35)
Documentary about the life of Julia Child.
Playing at AMC Dupont
FOR THE LOVE OF MONEY
(R for language, some sexual content/nudity and violence; 1:38)
When a single mother is pushed to her limit, she turns to the only world she knows, a world she's spent a lifetime running from, to protect her daughter.
Playing at AMC Dupont
THE FRENCH DISPATCH
(R for graphic nudity, some sexual references and language; 1:47)
Journalists in outpost of an American newspaper work in a fictional twentieth century French city.
Playing at AMC Dupont
ON THE ROCKS
(Rated R for some language/sexual references; 1:36)
A young mother reconnects with her larger-than-life playboy father on an adventure through New York.
Playing at Cinema Center (Friday's screening includes a panel on family dynamics with general manager Shanel Turner and Purdue University Fort Wayne professor Sarah. S. LeBlanc)
ALSO PLAYING
BELFAST
(PG-13 for some violence and strong language; 1:38)
A young boy and his working class family experience the tumultuous late 1960s.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG
(PG for impolite humor, thematic elements and mild action; 1:37)
A young girl's love for a tiny puppy named Clifford makes the dog grow to an enormous size.
Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
DUNE
(PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, some disturbing images and suggestive material; 2:35)
A young man must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his people.
Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe
ENCANTO
(PG for some thematic elements and mild peril; 1:39)
A young Colombian girl has to face the frustration of being the only member of her family without magical powers.
Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre Wabash, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville
ETERNALS
(PG-13 for fantasy violence and action, some language and brief sexuality; 2:37)
An unexpected tragedy forces the Eternals, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years, out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy.
Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, NCG Auburn Cinemas
GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE
(PG-13 for supernatural action and some suggestive references; 2:04)
When a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.
Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre Wabash, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville
HOUSE OF GUCCI
(R for language, some sexual content, and brief nudity and violence; 2:37)
When Patrizia Reggiani, an outsider from humble beginnings, marries into the Gucci family, her unbridled ambition begins to unravel their legacy.
Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
KING RICHARD
(PG-13 for some violence, strong language, a sexual reference and brief drug references; 2:18)
A look at how tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams became who they are after the coaching from their father Richard Williams.
Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
NO TIME TO DIE
(PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, some disturbing images, brief strong language and some suggestive material; 2:43)
James Bond has left active service, but his peace is short-lived when he is led onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.
Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
RESIDENT EVIL: WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY
(R for strong violence and gore, and language throughout; 1:47)
Set in 1998, this origin story explores the secrets of the mysterious Spencer Mansion and the ill-fated Raccoon City.
Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE
(PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, some strong language, disturbing material and suggestive references; 1:30)
Lethal protector Venom face a new enemy, Carnage, the alter ego of serial killer Cletus Kasady.
Playing at AMC Dupont, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7
Ratings
Motion Picture Association of America
G – General audiences (all ages admitted)
PG – Parental guidance suggested
PG-13 – Parental guidance strongly suggested for children younger than 13
R – Restricted (anyone younger than 17 requires a parent or guardian)
