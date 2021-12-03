Movies at area theaters

Note: No screenings had been listed for AMC Dupont as of deadline for this feature.

NOW OPENING

I CARRY YOU WITH ME

(R for language and brief nudity; 1:51)

Ambition and societal pressure propel an aspiring chef to leave his soulmate in Mexico and make the treacherous journey to New York, where life will never be the same.

Playing at Cinema Center

ALSO PLAYING

BELFAST

(PG-13 for some violence and strong language; 1:38)

A young boy and his working- class family experience the tumultuous late 1960s.

Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing

CLIFFORD THEBIG RED DOG

(PG for impolite humor, thematic elements and mild action; 1:37)

A young girl's love for a tiny puppy named Clifford makes the dog grow to an enormous size.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

DUNE

(PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, some disturbing images and suggestive material; 2:35)

A young man must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his people.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe

ENCANTO

(PG for some thematic elements and mild peril; 1:39)

A young Colombian girl has to face the frustration of being the only member of her family without magical powers.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre Wabash, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville

ETERNALS

(PG-13 for fantasy violence and action, some language and brief sexuality; 2:37)

An unexpected tragedy forces the Eternals, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years, out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas

GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE

(PG-13 for supernatural action and some suggestive references; 2:04)

When a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre Wabash, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville

HOUSE OF GUCCI

(R for language, some sexual content, and brief nudity and violence; 2:37)

When Patrizia Reggiani, an outsider from humble beginnings, marries into the Gucci family, her unbridled ambition begins to unravel their legacy.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

KING RICHARD

(PG-13 for some violence, strong language, a sexual reference and brief drug references; 2:18)

A look at how tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams became who they are after the coaching from their father, Richard Williams.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

NO TIME TO DIE

(PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, some disturbing images, brief strong language and some suggestive material; 2:43)

James Bond has left active service, but his peace is short-lived when he is led onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing

RESIDENT EVIL: WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY

(R for strong violence and gore, and language throughout; 1:47)

Set in 1998, this origin story explores the secrets of the mysterious Spencer Mansion and the ill-fated Raccoon City.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE

(PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, some strong language, disturbing material and suggestive references; 1:30)

Lethal protector Venom faces a new enemy, Carnage, the alter ego of serial killer Cletus Kasady.

Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7