Movies at area theaters

NOW OPENING

A HIDDEN LIFE

(PG-13 for thematic material including violent images; 2:54)

An Austrian conscientious objector refuses to fight for the Nazis in World War II.

Playing at Cinema Center

BEING THE RICARDOS

(R for language; 2:05)

Follows Lucy and Desi as they face a crisis that could end their careers and another that could end their marriage.

Playing at Goodrich Huntington 7

CHRISTMAS WITH THE CHOSEN: THE MESSENGERS

(No MPAA rating; 2:03)

Artists perform new and classic Christmas songs from the set of “The Chosen.”

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing

NATIONAL CHAMPIONS

(R for language throughout and sexual references; 1:56)

Follows star quarterback who ignites a players strike hours before the biggest game of the year in order to fight for fair compensation, equality and respect for the student-athletes.

Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing

WEST SIDE STORY

(PG-13 for some strong violence, strong language, thematic content, suggestive material and brief smoking; 2:36)

An adaptation of the 1957 musical, West Side Story explores forbidden love and the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing

ALSO PLAYING

CLIFFORD THEBIG RED DOG

(PG for impolite humor, thematic elements and mild action; 1:37)

A young girl's love for a tiny puppy named Clifford makes the dog grow to an enormous size.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Eagles Theatre Wabash, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville

DUNE

(PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, some disturbing images and suggestive material; 2:35)

A young man must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his people.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe

ENCANTO

(PG for some thematic elements and mild peril; 1:39)

A young Colombian girl has to face the frustration of being the only member of her family without magical powers.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville

ETERNALS

(PG-13 for fantasy violence and action, some language and brief sexuality; 2:37)

An unexpected tragedy forces the Eternals, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years, out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Eagles Theatre Wabash, NCG Auburn Cinemas

FOR THE LOVE OF MONEY

(R for language, some sexual content/nudity and violence; 1:38)

When a single mother is pushed to her limit, she turns to the only world she knows, a world she's spent a lifetime running from, to protect her daughter.

Playing at AMC Dupont

THE FRENCH DISPATCH

(R for graphic nudity, some sexual references and language; 1:47)

Journalists in outpost of an American newspaper work in a fictional 20th century French city.

Playing at AMC Dupont

GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE

(PG-13 for supernatural action and some suggestive references; 2:04)

When a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

THE GREEN KNIGHT

(R for violence, some sexuality and graphic nudity; 2:05)

Sir Gawain, King Arthur's reckless and headstrong nephew, embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight.

Playing at AMC Dupont, Regal Coldwater Crossing

HOUSE OF GUCCI

(R for language, some sexual content, and brief nudity and violence; 2:37)

When Patrizia Reggiani, an outsider from humble beginnings, marries into the Gucci family, her unbridled ambition begins to unravel their legacy.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

JULIA

(PG-13 for brief strong language/sexual reference, and some thematic elements; 1:35)

Documentary about the life of Julia Child.

Playing at AMC Dupont

KING RICHARD

(PG-13 for some violence, strong language, a sexual reference and brief drug references; 2:18)

A look at how tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams became who they are after the coaching from their father, Richard Williams.

Playing at AMC Dupont, Goodrich Huntington 7

NO TIME TO DIE

(PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, some disturbing images, brief strong language and some suggestive material; 2:43)

James Bond has left active service, but his peace is short-lived when he is led onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe

RESIDENT EVIL: WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY

(R for strong violence and gore, and language throughout; 1:47)

Set in 1998, this origin story explores the secrets of the mysterious Spencer Mansion and the ill-fated Raccoon City.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE

(PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, some strong language, disturbing material and suggestive references; 1:30)

Lethal protector Venom faces a new enemy, Carnage, the alter ego of serial killer Cletus Kasady.

Playing at AMC Dupont, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7