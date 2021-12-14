Shunned Golden Globes announces nominations

NEW YORK – After widespread criticism forced the organization that puts on the Golden Globes to lose its televised award show and overhaul its membership, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association nevertheless went ahead announcing nominees Monday despite a skeptical entertainment industry.

The HFPA gathered reporters at the Beverly Hilton to announce its picks for the 79th Golden Globes. But instead of a handful of movie stars making the announcements, it was Snoop Dogg, who read the nominees behind sunglasses and a red hat during a live stream on the Globes' YouTube page.

The majority of studios, public relations firms and A-list talent haven't engaged much this year with the group, which dropped its usual requirement that films be submitted for consideration.

A Los Angeles Times expose detailed unethical behavior by the HFPA and revealed that its 87 voting members didn't include one Black journalist. Studios said they would boycott the Globes, and more than 100 PR films said their clients wouldn't participate until the HFPA implemented “profound and lasting change.”

But the press association tried to maintain its perch in awards season Monday, spreading nominations around to the likes of Will Smith (“King Richard”), Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”), “West Side Story” breakthrough Rachel Zegler, Leonardo DiCaprio (“Don't Look Up”), Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”), Ben Affleck (“The Tender Bar”) and Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”).

The nominees for best picture, drama, went to Jane Campion's gothic Western “The Power of the Dog,” Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic “Dune,” the family drama “CODA,” Reinaldo Marcus Green's tennis biopic “King Richard” and Kenneth Branagh's autobiographical “Belfast.”

The comedy or musical picks for best picture were: Adam McKay's apocalyptic comedy “Don't Look Up,” Paul Thomas Anderson's '70s ode to San Fernando Valley “Licorice Pizza,” Steven Spielberg's “West Side Story,” Lin-Manuel Miranda's “Tick, Tick ... Boom!” and Joe Wright's “Cyrano.”

“Belfast” and “The Power of the Dog” tied for the most nominations with seven apiece.