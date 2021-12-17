Movies at area theaters

NOW OPENING

AMERICAN UNDERDOG

(PG for some language and thematic elements; 1:52)

The story of NFL MVP and Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner who went from stocking shelves at a supermarket to becoming a football star.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas

NIGHTMARE ALLEY

(R for strong/bloody violence, some sexual content, nudity and language; 2:30)

An ambitious carny with a talent for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words hooks up with a female psychiatrist who is even more dangerous than he is.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME

(PG-13 for sequences of action/violence, some language and brief suggestive comments; 2:28)

Peter Parker asks Doctor Strange for help, but when a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre Wabash, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville

OPENING WEDNESDAY

THE KING'S MAN

(R for sequences of strong/bloody violence, language, and some sexual material; 2:11)

In the early years of the 20th century, the Kingsman agency is formed to stand against a cabal plotting a war to wipe out millions.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7

THE MATRIXRESURRECTIONS

(R for violence and some language; 2:28)

To find out if his reality is a construct, to truly know himself, Mr. Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7

SING 2

(PG for some rude material and mild peril/violence; 1:52)

Buster Moon and his friends must persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of a new show.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Eagles Theatre Wabash, Goodrich Huntington 7, Strand Theatre Kendallville

ALSO PLAYING

BEING THE RICARDOS

(R for language; 2:05)

Follows Lucy and Desi as they face a crisis that could end their careers and another that could end their marriage.

Playing at Goodrich Huntington 7

CHRISTMAS WITH THE CHOSEN: THE MESSENGERS

(No MPAA rating; 2:03)

Artists perform new and classic Christmas songs from the set of “The Chosen.”

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe

CLIFFORD THEBIG RED DOG

(PG for impolite humor, thematic elements and mild action; 1:37)

A young girl's love for a tiny puppy named Clifford makes the dog grow to an enormous size.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, ABCinema Decatur, Eagles Theatre Wabash, Goodrich Huntington 7, Strand Theatre Kendallville

DUNE

(PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, some disturbing images and suggestive material; 2:35)

A young man must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his people.

Playing at AMC Dupont

ENCANTO

(PG for some thematic elements and mild peril; 1:39)

A young Colombian girl has to face the frustration of being the only member of her family without magical powers.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

ETERNALS

(PG-13 for fantasy violence and action, some language and brief sexuality; 2:37)

An unexpected tragedy forces the Eternals, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years, out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas

THE FRENCH DISPATCH

(R for graphic nudity, some sexual references and language; 1:47)

Journalists in outpost of an American newspaper work in a fictional twentieth century French city.

Playing at AMC Dupont

GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE

(PG-13 for supernatural action and some suggestive references; 2:04)

When a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

HOUSE OF GUCCI

(R for language, some sexual content, and brief nudity and violence; 2:37)

When Patrizia Reggiani, an outsider from humble beginnings, marries into the Gucci family, her unbridled ambition begins to unravel their legacy.

Playing at AMC Dupont, Regal Coldwater Crossing

JULIA

(PG-13 for brief strong language/sexual reference, and some thematic elements; 1:35)

Documentary about the life of Julia Child.

Playing at AMC Dupont

MINARI

(PG-13 for some thematic elements and a rude gesture; 2:00)

(2021) A Korean family starts a farm in 1980s Arkansas.

Playing at Cinema Center

RESIDENT EVIL: WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY

(R for strong violence and gore, and language throughout; 1:47)

Set in 1998, this origin story explores the secrets of the mysterious Spencer Mansion and the ill-fated Raccoon City.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Goodrich Huntington 7

WEST SIDE STORY

(PG-13 for some strong violence, strong language, thematic content, suggestive material and brief smoking; 2:36)

An adaptation of the 1957 musical, West Side Story explores forbidden love and the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing