Movies at area theaters

NOW opening

THE CURSED

(R for strong violence, grisly images and brief nudity; 1:53)

In rural 19th-century France, a mysterious, possibly supernatural menace threatens a small village.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing

DOG

(PG-13 for language, thematic elements, drug content and some suggestive material; 1:30)

A former Army Ranger and a Belgian Malinois race down the Pacific Coast to get to a fellow soldier's funeral on time.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

UNCHARTED

(PG-13 for violence/action and language; 1:56)

Street-smart Nathan Drake is recruited by a seasoned treasure hunter to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre Wabash, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

Also PLAYING

BLACKLIGHT

(PG-13 for strong violence, action and language; 1:48)

Travis Block is a government operative coming to terms with his shadowy past. When he discovers a plot targeting U.S. citizens, Block finds himself in the crosshairs of the FBI director he once helped protect.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

BUCK AND THE PREACHER

(No MPAA rating; 1:42)

(1972) A wagon master and a con-man preacher help freed slaves dogged by cheap-labor agents out West.

Playing at Cinema Center

DEATH ON THE NILE

(PG-13 for violence, some bloody images, and sexual material; 2:07)

While on vacation on the Nile, Hercule Poirot must investigate the murder of a young heiress.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

ENCANTO

(PG for some thematic elements and mild peril; 1:39)

A young Colombian girl has to face the frustration of being the only member of her family without magical powers.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe

? Oscar nominee: Best animated feature, original score, original song

JACKASS FOREVER

(R for strong crude material and dangerous stunts, graphic nudity and language throughout; 1:36)

After 11 years, the stunt crew is back for their final crusade.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

LICORICE PIZZA

(R for language, sexual material and some drug use; 2:13)

The story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up, running around and going through the treacherous navigation of first love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe

? Oscar nominee: Best picture, directing, original screenplay

MARRY ME

(PG-13 for some language and suggestive material; 1:52)

When music superstar Kat Valdez learns, seconds before her vows, that her fiancé has been unfaithful, she decides to marry a stranger in the crowd instead.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Eagles Theatre Wabash, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

MOONFALL

(PG-13 for violence, disaster action, strong language, and some drug use; 2:00)

A mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurdling on a collision course with life as we know it.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7

REDEEMING LOVE

(PG-13 for mature thematic content, sexual content, partial nudity, and strong violent content; 2:14)

Sold into prostitution as a child, Angel knows nothing but betrayal.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe

SCREAM

(R for strong bloody violence, language throughout and some sexual references; 1:54)

Twenty-five years after the original series of murders, a new killer emerges.

Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing

SING 2

(PG for some rude material and mild peril/violence; 1:52)

Buster Moon and his friends must persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME

(PG-13 for sequences of action/violence, some language and brief suggestive comments; 2:28)

Peter Parker asks Doctor Strange for help, but dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear when a spell goes wrong.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas

? Oscar nominee: Visual effects