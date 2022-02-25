Movies at area theaters

NOW opening

IMPOSTER PASTOR

(No MPAA rating; 1:24)

A conman and his wife try to pull off the ultimate heist while pretending to be a pastoral family after they go into hiding from a deal gone wrong.

Playing at ABCinema Decatur

PREMATURE

(No MPAA rating; 1:30)

Ayanna meets handsome and mysterious Isaiah in her path toward self-discovery in the summer before she leaves for college.

Playing at Cinema Center

STUDIO 666

(R for strong bloody violence and gore, pervasive language, and sexual content; 1:46)

Rock band Foo Fighters move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock 'n' roll history to record their much anticipated 10th album.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas

THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD

(R for sexual content, graphic nudity, drug use and some language; 2:08)

A young woman navigates the troubled waters of her love life and struggles to find her career path, leading her to take a realistic look at who she really is.

Playing at AMC Dupont

Oscar nominee: Best international feature film (Norway), original screenplay

Also PLAYING

BELFAST

(PG-13 for some violence and strong language; 1:38)

A young boy and his working-class Belfast family experience the tumultuous late 1960s.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe

Oscar nominee: Best picture, directing, supporting actor for Ciarán Hinds, supporting actress for Judi Dench, original song, sound, origina screenplay

BLACKLIGHT

(PG-13 for strong violence, action and language; 1:48)

Travis Block is a government operative coming to terms with his shadowy past. When he discovers a plot targeting U.S. citizens, Block finds himself in the crosshairs of the FBI director he once helped protect.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, NCG Auburn Cinemas

THE CURSED

(R for strong violence, grisly images and brief nudity; 1:53)

In rural 19th-century France, a mysterious, possibly supernatural menace threatens a small village.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing

DEATH ON THE NILE

(PG-13 for violence, some bloody images, and sexual material; 2:07)

While on vacation on the Nile, Hercule Poirot must investigate the murder of a young heiress.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Eagles Theatre Wabash, NCG Auburn Cinemas

DOG

(PG-13 for language, thematic elements, drug content and some suggestive material; 1:30)

A former Army Ranger and a Belgian Malinois race down the Pacific Coast to get to a fellow soldier's funeral on time.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Brokaw Movie House Angola, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville

DUNE

(PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, some disturbing images and suggestive material; 2:35)

A young man must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his people.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe

Oscar nominee: Best picture, cinematography, costume design, film editing, makeup and hairstyling, original score, production design, sound, visual effects, adapted screenplay

ENCANTO

(PG for some thematic elements and mild peril; 1:39)

A young Colombian girl has to face the frustration of being the only member of her family without magical powers.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe

Oscar nominee: Best animated feature, original score, original song

GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE

(PG-13 for supernatural action and some suggestive references; 2:04)

When a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.

Playing at AMC Dupont

JACKASS FOREVER

(R for strong crude material and dangerous stunts, graphic nudity and language throughout; 1:36)

After 11 years, the stunt crew is back for their final crusade.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas

KING RICHARD

(PG-13 for some violence, strong language, a sexual reference and brief drug references; 2:18)

A look at how tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams became who they are after the coaching from their father Richard Williams.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe

Oscar nominee: Best picture, lead actor for Will Smith, supporting actress for Aunjanue Ellis, film editing, original song, original screenplay

LICORICE PIZZA

(R for language, sexual material and some drug use; 2:13)

The story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up, running around and going through the treacherous navigation of first love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe

Oscar nominee: Best picture, directing, original screenplay

MARRY ME

(PG-13 for some language and suggestive material; 1:52)

When music superstar Kat Valdez learns, seconds before her vows, that her fiancé has been unfaithful, she decides to marry a stranger in the crowd instead.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas

MOONFALL

(PG-13 for violence, disaster action, strong language, and some drug use; 2:00)

A mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurdling on a collision course with life as we know it.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing

REDEEMING LOVE

(PG-13 for mature thematic content, sexual content, partial nudity, and strong violent content; 2:14)

Sold into prostitution as a child, Angel knows nothing but betrayal.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe

SCREAM

(R for strong bloody violence, language throughout and some sexual references; 1:54)

Twenty-five years after the original series of murders, a new killer emerges.

Playing at AMC Dupont, Regal Coldwater Crossing

SING 2

(PG for some rude material and mild peril/violence; 1:52)

Buster Moon and his friends must persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME

(PG-13 for sequences of action/violence, some language and brief suggestive comments; 2:28)

Peter Parker asks Doctor Strange for help, but dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear when a spell goes wrong.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas

Oscar nominee: Visual effects

UNCHARTED

(PG-13 for violence/action and language; 1:56)

Street-smart Nathan Drake is recruited by a seasoned treasure hunter to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre Wabash, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville

WEST SIDE STORY

(PG-13 for some strong violence, strong language, thematic content, suggestive material and brief smoking; 2:36)

An adaptation of the 1957 musical, West Side Story explores forbidden love and the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe

Oscar nominee: Best picture, directing, cinematography, costume design, production design, sound