Dwenger grad's 'Us Again' wins animated short Image Award

“Us Again,” written and directed by Bishop Dwenger graduate Zach Parrish, won a NAACP Image Award on Saturday in the animated short-form category.

The Walt Disney Animation Studios short film about an elderly couple who revisit their youth through dance debuted in theaters with some screenings of "Raya and the Last Dragon" before being released March 5 on Disney+.

For the Image Awards, "Us Again" was up against "Blush," "Robin Robin," "She Dreams at Sunrise" and "Twenty Something."

"Us Again" is also nominated by the Hollywood Critics Association, which will name its winners Monday. It was shortlisted for an Academy Award nomination in December but did not make the final cut.

A message in the stories on Parrish's Instagram account congratulated the "Us Again" team on the Image win.

"So proud of all of you!" the message says.