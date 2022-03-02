'Us Again' director grateful

The success of “Us Again” this movie awards season has been “pretty wild,” says Bishop Dwenger graduate Zach Parrish who wrote and directed the short film.

“Us Again” picked up an NAACP Image Award on Saturday in the animated short-form category and was named best short film Monday at the Hollywood Critics Association's fifth annual film awards. It was shortlisted for an Academy Award nomination in December but did not make the final cut when the field was narrowed from 15 titles to five.

Parrish's six-minute story is about an elderly couple who revisit their youth through dance. It debuted in theaters with some screenings of Disney's “Raya and the Last Dragon” last year before being released on Disney+. It is still available for users of the streaming platform.

Parrish, 36, was inspired by hitting his 30s, feeling changes in his body and starting to experience longing for a time that seemed to have gone by. His mother and wife, on the other hand, had different views on getting older.

“It really gave me this kind of shift in perspective that aging is really just kind of a matter of perspective,” he says by phone. He wanted to make that dichotomy part of the movie.

“Us Again” is a universal story about appreciating the world around you and the life you have, Parrish says.

“We had a lot of fun telling the story through dance and telling the story through music,” he says. “It's rich and it's vibrant and it's emotional, and we're just incredibly proud of it.”

Though it was heartbreaking to not get the Oscar nomination, Parrish says it was a huge honor to be on the short list and says the other movies “Us Again” was up against are incredible films.

The Image and HCA awards are a huge victory, Parrish says. Since the critics' jobs are to watch everything and be critical, it's exciting they chose “Us Again” as the best in the category.

But he is especially thankful to have been recognized with the NAACP win. Parrish wanted to give the interracial pairing in “Us Again” as much authenticity and respect as possible.

“It's incredible to be honored in that way,” he says about the award. “We really wanted to represent a couple that is not typically seen on screen. I'm from an interracial couple, and so we wanted to represent an interracial couple.”

The animator says he's proud of the whole team of more than 100 people that worked on “Us Again.”

Parrish graduated from Dwenger in 2003 and has worked as an animator on projects including “Tangled,” “Moana” and “Zootopia.” He was supervising animator on “Wreck-It Ralph” and served as head of animation for “Big Hero 6,” which won an Oscar for animated feature.

“Us Again” was created while Parrish was at Walt Disney Animation Studios. He has since moved to Netflix Animation, where he has completed work as animation director on “The Sea Beast,” which is expected to be released this year. The movie is written and directed by Chris Williams, who directed “Big Hero 6” and co-directed “Moana.” It follows a legendary monster hunter and a girl that stows away on his ship.

Parrish, who lives in Burbank, California, is eager to direct again and is working on pitches. In the meantime, he is lending his perspective to several other films.

“I'm happy whenever I feel like I'm impacting a film and impacting a story and impacting characters that will hopefully impact audiences,” he says.

