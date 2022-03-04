Movies at area theaters

NOW opening

THE BATMAN

(PG-13 for strong violent and disturbing content, drug content, strong language, and some suggestive material; 2:55)

When the Riddler, a sadistic serial killer, begins murdering key political figures in Gotham, Batman is forced to investigate the city's hidden corruption and question his family's involvement.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre Wabash, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville

Also PLAYING

BLACKLIGHT

(PG-13 for strong violence, action and language; 1:48)

Travis Block is a government operative coming to terms with his shadowy past. When he discovers a plot targeting U.S. citizens, Block finds himself in the crosshairs of the FBI director he once helped protect.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe

THE CURSED

(R for strong violence, grisly images and brief nudity; 1:53)

In rural 19th-century France, a mysterious, possibly supernatural menace threatens a small village.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe

DEATH ON THE NILE

(PG-13 for violence, some bloody images, and sexual material; 2:07)

While on vacation on the Nile, Hercule Poirot must investigate the murder of a young heiress.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing

DIE IN A GUNFIGHT

(R for violence, language and drug use; 1:32)

In New York City, a young guy falls for the daughter of his father's nemesis.

Playing at Cinema Center

DOG

(PG-13 for language, thematic elements, drug content and some suggestive material; 1:30)

A former Army Ranger and a Belgian Malinois race down the Pacific Coast to get to a fellow soldier's funeral on time.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Eagles Theatre Wabash, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

ENCANTO

(PG for some thematic elements and mild peril; 1:39)

A young Colombian girl has to face the frustration of being the only member of her family without magical powers.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe

? Oscar nominee: Best animated feature, original score, original song

IMPOSTER PASTOR

(No MPAA rating; 1:24)

A conman and his wife try to pull off the ultimate heist while pretending to be a pastoral family after they go into hiding from a deal gone wrong.

Playing at ABCinema Decatur

JACKASS FOREVER

(R for strong crude material and dangerous stunts, graphic nudity and language throughout; 1:36)

After 11 years, the stunt crew is back for their final crusade.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7

MARRY ME

(PG-13 for some language and suggestive material; 1:52)

When music superstar Kat Valdez learns, seconds before her vows, that her fiancé has been unfaithful, she decides to marry a stranger in the crowd instead.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe

MOONFALL

(PG-13 for violence, disaster action, strong language, and some drug use; 2:00)

A mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurdling on a collision course with life as we know it.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe

SCREAM

(R for strong bloody violence, language throughout and some sexual references; 1:54)

Twenty-five years after the original series of murders, a new killer emerges.

Playing at AMC Dupont

SING 2

(PG for some rude material and mild peril/violence; 1:52)

Buster Moon and his friends must persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Goodrich Huntington 7

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME

(PG-13 for sequences of action/violence, some language and brief suggestive comments; 2:28)

Peter Parker asks Doctor Strange for help, but dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear when a spell goes wrong.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas

? Oscar nominee: Visual effects

STUDIO 666

(R for strong bloody violence and gore, pervasive language, and sexual content; 1:46)

Rock band Foo Fighters move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock 'n' roll history to record their much anticipated 10th album.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas

UNCHARTED

(PG-13 for violence/action and language; 1:56)

Street-smart Nathan Drake is recruited by a seasoned treasure hunter to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville

THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD

(R for sexual content, graphic nudity, drug use and some language; 2:08)

A young woman navigates the troubled waters of her love life and struggles to find her career path, leading her to take a realistic look at who she really is.

Playing at AMC Dupont

? Oscar nominee: Best international feature film (Norway), original screenplay