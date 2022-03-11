Movies at area theaters

NOW opening

STOP AND GO

(No MPAA rating; 1:20)

Two directionless sisters brave a cross-country road trip to rescue their grandmother from a COVID outbreak at her nursing home.

Playing at Cinema Center

TYSON'S RUN

(PG for thematic elements and some language including offensive slurs; 1:43)

An unathletic boy with autism strives to become an unlikely marathon champion giving his unfulfilled father purpose and a second chance at putting his family first.

Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing

Also PLAYING

THE BATMAN

(PG-13 for strong violent and disturbing content, drug content, strong language, and some suggestive material; 2:55)

When the Riddler begins murdering key political figures in Gotham, Batman is forced to investigate the city's hidden corruption and question his family's involvement.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Goodrich Huntington 7, Eagles Theatre Wabash, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville

BELFAST

(PG-13 for some violence and strong language; 1:38)

A young boy and his working-class Belfast family experience the tumultuous late 1960s.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe

Oscar nominee: Best picture, directing, supporting actor for Ciarán Hinds, supporting actress for Judi Dench, original song, sound, origina screenplay

BLACKLIGHT

(PG-13 for strong violence, action and language; 1:48)

Travis Block is a government operative coming to terms with his shadowy past. When he discovers a plot targeting U.S. citizens, Block finds himself in the crosshairs of the FBI director he once helped protect.

Playing at AMC Dupont

THE CURSED

(R for strong violence, grisly images and brief nudity; 1:53)

In rural 19th-century France, a mysterious, possibly supernatural menace threatens a small village.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe

DEATH ON THE NILE

(PG-13 for violence, some bloody images, and sexual material; 2:07)

While on vacation on the Nile, Hercule Poirot must investigate the murder of a young heiress.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Strand Theatre Kendallville

DOG

(PG-13 for language, thematic elements, drug content and some suggestive material; 1:30)

A former Army Ranger and a Belgian Malinois race down the Pacific Coast to get to a fellow soldier's funeral on time.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Goodrich Huntington 7, Eagles Theatre Wabash, NCG Auburn Cinemas

DUNE

(PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, some disturbing images and suggestive material; 2:35)

A young man must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his people.

Playing at AMC Dupont

Oscar nominee: Best picture, cinematography, costume design, film editing, makeup and hairstyling, original score, production design, sound, visual effects, adapted screenplay

ENCANTO

(PG for some thematic elements and mild peril; 1:39)

A young Colombian girl has to face the frustration of being the only member of her family without magical powers.

Playing at NCG Auburn Cinemas

Oscar nominee: Best animated feature, original score, original song

JACKASS FOREVER

(R for strong crude material and dangerous stunts, graphic nudity and language throughout; 1:36)

After 11 years, the stunt crew is back for their final crusade.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe

KING RICHARD

(PG-13 for some violence, strong language, a sexual reference and brief drug references; 2:18)

A look at how tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams became who they are after the coaching from their father Richard Williams.

Playing at AMC Dupont

Oscar nominee: Best picture, lead actor for Will Smith, supporting actress for Aunjanue Ellis, film editing, original song, original screenplay

LICORICE PIZZA

(R for language, sexual material and some drug use; 2:13)

The story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up, running around and going through the treacherous navigation of first love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe

Oscar nominee: Best picture, directing, original screenplay

MARRY ME

(PG-13 for some language and suggestive material; 1:52)

When music superstar Kat Valdez learns, seconds before her vows, that her fiancé has been unfaithful, she decides to marry a stranger in the crowd instead.

Playing at AMC Dupont

MOONFALL

(PG-13 for violence, disaster action, strong language, and some drug use; 2:00)

A mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurdling on a collision course with life as we know it.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe

SCREAM

(R for strong bloody violence, language throughout and some sexual references; 1:54)

Twenty-five years after the original series of murders, a new killer emerges.

Playing at AMC Dupont

SING 2

(PG for some rude material and mild peril/violence; 1:52)

Buster Moon and his friends must persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Goodrich Huntington 7

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME

(PG-13 for sequences of action/violence, some language and brief suggestive comments; 2:28)

Peter Parker asks Doctor Strange for help, but dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear when a spell goes wrong.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas

Oscar nominee: Visual effects

STUDIO 666

(R for strong bloody violence and gore, pervasive language, and sexual content; 1:46)

Rock band Foo Fighters move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock 'n' roll history to record their much anticipated 10th album.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe

UNCHARTED

(PG-13 for violence/action and language; 1:56)

Street-smart Nathan Drake is recruited by a treasure hunter to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

WEST SIDE STORY

(PG-13 for some strong violence, strong language, thematic content, suggestive material and brief smoking; 2:36)

An adaptation of the 1957 musical, West Side Story explores forbidden love and the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe

Oscar nominee: Best picture, directing, cinematography, costume design, production design, sound