Cinema Center to screen short film nominees

Movie lovers can check out Academy Award nominated short films at Cinema Center before Hollywood's big night.

The animated short film nominees will be shown at 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. March 25 and 26. Live action nominees can be seen at 7 p.m. Saturday and 4:30 p.m. March 25 and 26. Both collections are rated R.

The animated short film block runs 93 minutes and features:

• “Affairs of the Art,” about a factory worker yearning to become an artist

• “Bestia,” about a woman working in Chile's military government in 1975

• “Boxballet,” contrasting the worlds of a ballerina and the surly boxer she meets

• “Robin Robin,” the story of a bird raised by mice who goes on a journey of self discovery

• “The Windshield Wiper,” in which a man contemplates “What is love?”

The live action short film block runs 117 minutes and features:

• “Ala Kachuu – Take and Run,” a drama about a Kyrgyz woman who is kidnapped and forced to marry

• “The Dress,” following a maid in a Polish motel and visits by a truck driver

• “The Long Goodbye,” about a family watching a far-right march on the television before it arrives at their door

• “On My Mind,” about a man singing a karaoke song for his wife

• “Please Hold,” telling the story of a man at the mercy of automated justice

Cinema Center requires a COVID-19 vaccination card (or image of your card) or a negative COVID-19 test from the past 48 hours for entry. The audience for each screening is limited to 60 people.

Tickets are $12 general admission or $9 for students and seniors.

Oscar winners will be announced March 27.

