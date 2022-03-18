Friday, March 18, 2022 1:00 am
Cinema Center to screen short film nominees
COREY MCMAKEN | The Journal Gazette
Movie lovers can check out Academy Award nominated short films at Cinema Center before Hollywood's big night.
The animated short film nominees will be shown at 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. March 25 and 26. Live action nominees can be seen at 7 p.m. Saturday and 4:30 p.m. March 25 and 26. Both collections are rated R.
The animated short film block runs 93 minutes and features:
• “Affairs of the Art,” about a factory worker yearning to become an artist
• “Bestia,” about a woman working in Chile's military government in 1975
• “Boxballet,” contrasting the worlds of a ballerina and the surly boxer she meets
• “Robin Robin,” the story of a bird raised by mice who goes on a journey of self discovery
• “The Windshield Wiper,” in which a man contemplates “What is love?”
The live action short film block runs 117 minutes and features:
• “Ala Kachuu – Take and Run,” a drama about a Kyrgyz woman who is kidnapped and forced to marry
• “The Dress,” following a maid in a Polish motel and visits by a truck driver
• “The Long Goodbye,” about a family watching a far-right march on the television before it arrives at their door
• “On My Mind,” about a man singing a karaoke song for his wife
• “Please Hold,” telling the story of a man at the mercy of automated justice
Cinema Center requires a COVID-19 vaccination card (or image of your card) or a negative COVID-19 test from the past 48 hours for entry. The audience for each screening is limited to 60 people.
Tickets are $12 general admission or $9 for students and seniors.
Oscar winners will be announced March 27.
