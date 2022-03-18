Movies at area theaters

NOW opening

JUJUTSU KAISEN: 0

(PG-13 for violent content, bloody images, language, thematic material and some suggestive references; 1:45)

A high schooler gains control of an extremely powerful Cursed Spirit.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas

THE OUTFIT

(R for some bloody violence, and language throughout; 1:45)

An expert tailor must outwit a dangerous group of mobsters in order to survive a fateful night.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe

UMMA

(PG-13 for terror, brief strong language and some thematic elements; 1:23)

A woman becomes haunted by the fear of turning into her own mother when her remains arrive from Korea.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing

X

(R for strong bloody violence and gore, strong sexual content, graphic nudity, drug use, and language; 1:45)

In 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their reclusive, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the cast find themselves fighting for their lives.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

Also PLAYING

THE BATMAN

(PG-13 for strong violent and disturbing content, drug content, strong language, and some suggestive material; 2:55)

When the Riddler begins murdering key political figures in Gotham, Batman is forced to investigate the city's hidden corruption and question his family's involvement.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre Wabash, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville

BELFAST

(PG-13 for some violence and strong language; 1:38)

A young boy and his working-class Belfast family experience the tumultuous late 1960s.

Playing at AMC Dupont

Oscar nominee: Best picture, directing, supporting actor for Ciarán Hinds, supporting actress for Judi Dench, original song, sound, origina screenplay

BLACKLIGHT

(PG-13 for strong violence, action and language; 1:48)

Travis Block is a government operative coming to terms with his shadowy past. When he discovers a plot targeting U.S. citizens, Block finds himself in the crosshairs of the FBI director he once helped protect.

Playing at AMC Dupont

THE CURSED

(R for strong violence, grisly images and brief nudity; 1:53)

In rural 19th-century France, a mysterious, possibly supernatural menace threatens a small village.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe

DEATH ON THE NILE

(PG-13 for violence, some bloody images, and sexual material; 2:07)

While on vacation on the Nile, Hercule Poirot must investigate the murder of a young heiress.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing

DOG

(PG-13 for language, thematic elements, drug content and some suggestive material; 1:30)

A former Army Ranger and a Belgian Malinois race down the Pacific Coast to get to a fellow soldier's funeral on time.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

JACKASS FOREVER

(R for strong crude material and dangerous stunts, graphic nudity and language throughout; 1:36)

After 11 years, the stunt crew is back for their final crusade.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe

MARRY ME

(PG-13 for some language and suggestive material; 1:52)

When music superstar Kat Valdez learns, seconds before her vows, that her fiancé has been unfaithful, she decides to marry a stranger in the crowd instead.

Playing at AMC Dupont

SCREAM

(R for strong bloody violence, language throughout and some sexual references; 1:54)

Twenty-five years after the original series of murders, a new killer emerges.

Playing at AMC Dupont

SING 2

(PG for some rude material and mild peril/violence; 1:52)

Buster Moon and his friends must persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME

(PG-13 for sequences of action/violence, some language and brief suggestive comments; 2:28)

Peter Parker asks Doctor Strange for help, but dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear when a spell goes wrong.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas

Oscar nominee: Visual effects

UNCHARTED

(PG-13 for violence/action and language; 1:56)

Street-smart Nathan Drake is recruited by a treasure hunter to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

WEST SIDE STORY

(PG-13 for some strong violence, strong language, thematic content, suggestive material and brief smoking; 2:36)

An adaptation of the 1957 musical, West Side Story explores forbidden love and the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe

Oscar nominee: Best picture, directing, cinematography, costume design, production design, sound