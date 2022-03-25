Friday, March 25, 2022 1:00 am
Academy Awards Ballot
Make your predictions with a ballot of nominees for the 94th Academy Awards:
Best picture
○ “Belfast”
○ “CODA”
○ “Don't Look Up”
○ “Drive My Car”
○ “Dune”
○ “King Richard”
○ “Licorice Pizza”
○ “Nightmare Alley”
○ “The Power of the Dog”
○ “West Side Story”
Actress
○ Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
○ Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”
○ Penélope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers”
○ Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”
○ Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”
Actor
○ Will Smith, “King Richard”
○ Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
○ Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”
○ Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”
○ Andrew Garfield, “tick, tick ... BOOM!”
Supporting actor
○ Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”
○ Troy Kotsur, “CODA”
○ Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”
○ Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog”
○ J.K. Simmons, “Being the Ricardos”
Supporting actress
○ Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”
○ Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”
○ Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”
○ Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”
○ Judi Dench, “Belfast”
Director
○ Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”
○ Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”
○ Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”
○ Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”
○ Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car”
Original screenplay
○ “Licorice Pizza”
○ “Belfast”
○ “Don't Look Up”
○ “King Richard”
○ “The Worst Person in the World”
Adapted screenplay
○ “The Power of the Dog”
○ “The Lost Daughter”
○ “CODA”
○ “Dune”
○ “Drive My Car”
Cinematography
○ “Dune”
○ “Nightmare Alley”
○ “The Power of the Dog”
○ “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
○ “West Side Story”
Costume design
○ “Cruella”
○ “Cyrano”
○ “Dune”
○ “Nightmare Alley”
○ “West Side Story”
Film editing
○ “Don't Look Up”
○ “Dune”
○ “King Richard”
○ “tick, tick ... BOOM!”
○ “The Power of the Dog”
Documentary feature
○ “Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”
○ “Flee”
○ “Attica”
○ “Ascension”
○ “Writing With Fire”
Original song
○ “Be Alive” from “King Richard,” music and lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
○ “Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto,” music and lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda
○ “Down to Joy” from “Belfast,” music and lyric by Van Morrison
○ “No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die,” music and lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell
○ “Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days,” music and lyric by Diane Warren
International film
○ “Drive My Car,” Japan
○ “Flee,” Denmark
○ “The Hand of God,” Italy
○ “The Worst Person in the World,” Norway
○ “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom,” Bhutan
Animated feature
○ “Encanto”
○ “Flee”
○ “Luca”
○ “The Mitchells vs. the Machines”
○ “Raya and the Last Dragon”
Animated short film
○ “Affairs of the Art”
○ “Bestia”
○ “Boxballet”
○ “Robin Robin”
○ “The Windshield Wiper”
Music (original score)
○ “Don't Look Up”
○ “Dune”
○ “Encanto”
○ “Parallel Mothers”
○ “The Power of the Dog”
Live action short
○ “Ala Kachuu – Take and Run”
○ “The Dress”
○ “The Long Goodbye”
○ “On My Mind”
○ “Please Hold”
Documentary (short subject)
○ “Audible”
○ “Lead Me Home”
○ “The Queen of Basketball”
○ “Three Songs for Benazir”
○ “When We Were Bullies”
Production design
○ “Dune”
○ “Nightmare Alley”
○ “The Power of the Dog”
○ “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
○ “West Side Story”
Makeup and hairstyling
○ “Coming 2 America”
○ “Cruella”
○ “Dune”
○ “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
○ “House of Gucci”
Sound
○ “Belfast”
○ “Dune”
○ “No Time to Die”
○ “The Power of the Dog”
○ “West Side Story”
Visual Effects
○ “Dune”
○ “Free Guy”
○ “No Time to Die”
○ “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”
○ “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
