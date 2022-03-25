Academy Awards Ballot

Make your predictions with a ballot of nominees for the 94th Academy Awards:

Best picture

○ “Belfast”

○ “CODA”

○ “Don't Look Up”

○ “Drive My Car”

○ “Dune”

○ “King Richard”

○ “Licorice Pizza”

○ “Nightmare Alley”

○ “The Power of the Dog”

○ “West Side Story”

Actress

○ Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

○ Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

○ Penélope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers”

○ Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

○ Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”

Actor

○ Will Smith, “King Richard”

○ Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

○ Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

○ Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

○ Andrew Garfield, “tick, tick ... BOOM!”

Supporting actor

○ Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”

○ Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

○ Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

○ Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog”

○ J.K. Simmons, “Being the Ricardos”

Supporting actress

○ Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”

○ Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

○ Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”

○ Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

○ Judi Dench, “Belfast”

Director

○ Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”

○ Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

○ Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

○ Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”

○ Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car”

Original screenplay

○ “Licorice Pizza”

○ “Belfast”

○ “Don't Look Up”

○ “King Richard”

○ “The Worst Person in the World”

Adapted screenplay

○ “The Power of the Dog”

○ “The Lost Daughter”

○ “CODA”

○ “Dune”

○ “Drive My Car”

Cinematography

○ “Dune”

○ “Nightmare Alley”

○ “The Power of the Dog”

○ “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

○ “West Side Story”

Costume design

○ “Cruella”

○ “Cyrano”

○ “Dune”

○ “Nightmare Alley”

○ “West Side Story”

Film editing

○ “Don't Look Up”

○ “Dune”

○ “King Richard”

○ “tick, tick ... BOOM!”

○ “The Power of the Dog”

Documentary feature

○ “Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”

○ “Flee”

○ “Attica”

○ “Ascension”

○ “Writing With Fire”

Original song

○ “Be Alive” from “King Richard,” music and lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

○ “Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto,” music and lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

○ “Down to Joy” from “Belfast,” music and lyric by Van Morrison

○ “No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die,” music and lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

○ “Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days,” music and lyric by Diane Warren

International film

○ “Drive My Car,” Japan

○ “Flee,” Denmark

○ “The Hand of God,” Italy

○ “The Worst Person in the World,” Norway

○ “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom,” Bhutan

Animated feature

○ “Encanto”

○ “Flee”

○ “Luca”

○ “The Mitchells vs. the Machines”

○ “Raya and the Last Dragon”

Animated short film

○ “Affairs of the Art”

○ “Bestia”

○ “Boxballet”

○ “Robin Robin”

○ “The Windshield Wiper”

Music (original score)

○ “Don't Look Up”

○ “Dune”

○ “Encanto”

○ “Parallel Mothers”

○ “The Power of the Dog”

Live action short

○ “Ala Kachuu – Take and Run”

○ “The Dress”

○ “The Long Goodbye”

○ “On My Mind”

○ “Please Hold”

Documentary (short subject)

○ “Audible”

○ “Lead Me Home”

○ “The Queen of Basketball”

○ “Three Songs for Benazir”

○ “When We Were Bullies”

Production design

○ “Dune”

○ “Nightmare Alley”

○ “The Power of the Dog”

○ “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

○ “West Side Story”

Makeup and hairstyling

○ “Coming 2 America”

○ “Cruella”

○ “Dune”

○ “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

○ “House of Gucci”

Sound

○ “Belfast”

○ “Dune”

○ “No Time to Die”

○ “The Power of the Dog”

○ “West Side Story”

Visual Effects

○ “Dune”

○ “Free Guy”

○ “No Time to Die”

○ “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

○ “Spider-Man: No Way Home”