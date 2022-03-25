Movies at area theaters

NOW opening

INFINITE STORM

(R; 1:44)

When a climber gets caught in a blizzard, she encounters a stranded stranger and must get them both down the mountain before nightfall.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing

THE LOST CITY

(PG-13 for violence and some bloody images, suggestive material, partial nudity and language; 1:52)

A reclusive romance novelist on a book tour with her cover model gets swept up in a kidnapping attempt that lands them both in a cutthroat jungle adventure.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre Wabash, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville

Also PLAYING

THE BATMAN

(PG-13 for strong violent and disturbing content, drug content, strong language, and some suggestive material; 2:55)

When the Riddler begins murdering key political figures in Gotham, Batman is forced to investigate the city's hidden corruption and question his family's involvement.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

BELFAST

(PG-13 for some violence and strong language; 1:38)

A young boy and his working-class Belfast family experience the tumultuous late 1960s.

Playing at AMC Dupont

? Oscar nominee: Best picture, directing, supporting actor for Ciarán Hinds, supporting actress for Judi Dench, original song, sound, original screenplay

BLACKLIGHT

(PG-13 for strong violence, action and language; 1:48)

Travis Block is a government operative coming to terms with his shadowy past. When he discovers a plot targeting U.S. citizens, Block finds himself in the crosshairs of the FBI director he once helped protect.

Playing at AMC Dupont

DEATH ON THE NILE

(PG-13 for violence, some bloody images, and sexual material; 2:07)

While on vacation on the Nile, Hercule Poirot must investigate the murder of a young heiress.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, ABCinema Decatur

DOG

(PG-13 for language, thematic elements, drug content and some suggestive material; 1:30)

A former Army Ranger and a Belgian Malinois race down the Pacific Coast to get to a fellow soldier's funeral on time.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

JACKASS FOREVER

(R for strong crude material and dangerous stunts, graphic nudity and language throughout; 1:36)

After 11 years, the stunt crew is back for their final crusade.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe

JUJUTSU KAISEN: 0

(PG-13 for violent content, bloody images, language, thematic material and some suggestive references; 1:45)

A high schooler gains control of an extremely powerful Cursed Spirit.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

THE OUTFIT

(R for some bloody violence, and language throughout; 1:45)

An expert tailor must outwit a dangerous group of mobsters in order to survive a fateful night.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe

PARALLEL MOTHERS

(R for some sexuality; 2:03)

The story of two mothers who give birth the same day.

Playing at AMC Dupont

? Oscar nominee: Lead actress for Penélope Cruz, original score

SHORT FILM OSCAR NOMINEES

(R; run times vary)

Blocks of animated and live-action short films nominated at Sunday's Academy Awards.

Playing at Cinema Center

? Oscar nominee: Various

SING 2

(PG for some rude material and mild peril/violence; 1:52)

Buster Moon and his friends must persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Eagles Theatre Wabash, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME

(PG-13 for sequences of action/violence, some language and brief suggestive comments; 2:28)

Peter Parker asks Doctor Strange for help, but dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear when a spell goes wrong.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing

? Oscar nominee: Visual effects

UMMA

(PG-13 for terror, brief strong language and some thematic elements; 1:23)

A woman becomes haunted by the fear of turning into her own mother when her remains arrive from Korea.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing

UNCHARTED

(PG-13 for violence/action and language; 1:56)

Street-smart Nathan Drake is recruited by a treasure hunter to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

WEST SIDE STORY

(PG-13 for some strong violence, strong language, thematic content, suggestive material and brief smoking; 2:36)

An adaptation of the 1957 musical, West Side Story explores forbidden love and the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds.

Playing at AMC Dupont

? Oscar nominee: Best picture, directing, cinematography, costume design, production design, sound

THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD

(R for sexual content, graphic nudity, drug use and some language; 2:08)

A young woman navigates the troubled waters of her love life and struggles to find her career path, leading her to take a realistic look at who she really is.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe

? Oscar nominee: Best international feature film (Norway), original screenplay

X

(R for strong bloody violence and gore, strong sexual content, graphic nudity, drug use, and language; 1:45)

In 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their reclusive, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the cast find themselves fighting for their lives.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas