Oscars trivia

Kick off Oscars weekend with this Academy Awards trivia:

1. In the lead acting categories, who is only first-time nominee?

A. Penélope Cruz

B. Kristen Stewart

C. Andrew Garfield

D. Jessica Chastain

2. Troy Kotsur is the second deaf actor to be nominated for an Oscar. His “CODA” co-star Marlee Matlin was the first and won best actress for “Children of a Lesser God” in what year?

A. 1980

B. 1983

C. 1987

D. 1990

3. Kenneth Branagh has three nominations for “Belfast,” making him the first person to be nominated in seven different categories in his career. That topped the record of six, previously held by which two men?

A. Denzel Washington

B. George Clooney

C. Robert Redford

D. Walt Disney

4. If they win on Sunday, which of these nominees would become an EGOT (holder of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony)?

A. Lin Manuel-Miranda

B. Benedict Cumberbatch

C. Olivia Colman

D. All of the above

5. What is the cost of a look for an A-list actress attending the Oscars, according to WalletHub?

A. $10,000

B. $100,000

C. $1 million

D. $10 million

6. Who is hosting this year's Academy Awards telecast?

A. Wanda Sykes

B. Regina Hall

C. Amy Schumer

D. All of the above

7. “West Side Story” marks Steven Spielberg's eighth nomination for directing. He won for “Schindler's List” and which other movie?

A. “Munich”

B. “Lincoln”

C. “Saving Private Ryan”

D. “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial”

E. “Close Encounters of the Third Kind”

F. “Raiders of the Lost Ark”

8. Her supporting actress nomination for “Belfast” makes how many acting nods for Judi Dench? (She has won only one.)

A. 5

B. 6

C. 7

D. 8

9. “No Time to Die” performed by Billie Eilish is the sixth song from the James Bond franchise to be nominated for original song. Which two previously won the award?

A. “Skyfall” performed by Adele

B. “Writing's On The Wall” (from “Spectre”) performed by Sam Smith

C. “For Your Eyes Only” performed by Sheena Easton

D. “Nobody Does It Better” (from “The Spy Who Loved Me”) performed by Carly Simon

E. “Live and Let Die” performed by Wings

10. As of Jan. 24, how many voting members are in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences?

A. 9,129

B. 9,487

C. 9,674

D. 9,898

Answers:

1, B; 2, C; 3, B and D; 4, A; 5, D; 6, D; 7, C; 8, D; 9, A and B; 10, B