Movies at area theaters

MORBIUS

(PG-13 for intense sequences of violence, some frightening images, and brief strong language; 1:44)

Biochemist Michael Morbius tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but he inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism.

MORBIUS

(PG-13 for intense sequences of violence, some frightening images, and brief strong language; 1:44)

Biochemist Michael Morbius tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but he inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism.

THE BATMAN

(PG-13 for strong violent and disturbing content, drug content, strong language, and some suggestive material; 2:55)

When the Riddler begins murdering key political figures in Gotham, Batman is forced to investigate the city's hidden corruption and question his family's involvement.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas

BLACKLIGHT

(PG-13 for strong violence, action and language; 1:48)

Travis Block is a government operative coming to terms with his shadowy past. When he discovers a plot targeting U.S. citizens, Block finds himself in the crosshairs of the FBI director he once helped protect.

Playing at AMC Dupont

DEATH ON THE NILE

(PG-13 for violence, some bloody images, and sexual material; 2:07)

While on vacation on the Nile, Hercule Poirot must investigate the murder of a young heiress.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe

DOG

(PG-13 for language, thematic elements, drug content and some suggestive material; 1:30)

A former Army Ranger and a Belgian Malinois race down the Pacific Coast to get to a fellow soldier's funeral on time.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Auburn/Garrett Drive-in (with “The Lost City”), NCG Auburn Cinemas

INFINITE STORM

(R; 1:44)

When a climber gets caught in a blizzard, she encounters a stranded stranger and must get them both down the mountain before nightfall.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing

JACKASS FOREVER

(R for strong crude material and dangerous stunts, graphic nudity and language throughout; 1:36)

After 11 years, the stunt crew is back for their final crusade.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe

JUJUTSU KAISEN: 0

(PG-13 for violent content, bloody images, language, thematic material and some suggestive references; 1:45)

A high schooler gains control of an extremely powerful Cursed Spirit.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas

THE LOST CITY

(PG-13 for violence and some bloody images, suggestive material, partial nudity and language; 1:52)

A reclusive romance novelist on a book tour with her cover model gets swept up in a kidnapping attempt that lands them both in a cutthroat jungle adventure.

THE LOST CITY

(PG-13 for violence and some bloody images, suggestive material, partial nudity and language; 1:52)

A reclusive romance novelist on a book tour with her cover model gets swept up in a kidnapping attempt that lands them both in a cutthroat jungle adventure.

LOVE THY NATURE

(1:16)

A journey through the beauty and intimacy of our relationship with the natural world.

Playing at Cinema Center

SING 2

(PG for some rude material and mild peril/violence; 1:52)

Buster Moon and his friends must persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, NCG Auburn Cinemas

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME

(PG-13 for sequences of action/violence, some language and brief suggestive comments; 2:28)

Peter Parker asks Doctor Strange for help, but dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear when a spell goes wrong.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe

UMMA

(PG-13 for terror, brief strong language and some thematic elements; 1:23)

A woman becomes haunted by the fear of turning into her own mother when her remains arrive from Korea.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe

UNCHARTED

(PG-13 for violence/action and language; 1:56)

Street-smart Nathan Drake is recruited by a treasure hunter to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas

X

(R for strong bloody violence and gore, strong sexual content, graphic nudity, drug use, and language; 1:45)

In 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their reclusive, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the cast find themselves fighting for their lives.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing