Movies at area theaters

AMBULANCE

(R for intense violence, bloody images and language throughout; 2:16)

Two robbers steal an ambulance after their heist goes awry.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing

DRIVE MY CAR

(2:59)

A renowned stage actor and director learns to cope with his wife's unexpected passing when he receives an offer to direct a production in Hiroshima.

Playing at Cinema Center

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE

(R for some violence, sexual material and language; 2:19)

An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led.

Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2

(PG for action, some violence, rude humor, and mild language; 2:02)

When Dr. Robotnik returns to Earth with a new ally, Knuckles the Echidna, Sonic and his new friend Tails are all that stand in their way.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Auburn/Garrett Drive-In (with “The Lost City), Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre Wabash, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville

THE BATMAN

(PG-13 for strong violent and disturbing content, drug content, strong language, and some suggestive material; 2:55)

When the Riddler begins murdering key political figures in Gotham, Batman is forced to investigate the city's hidden corruption and question his family's involvement.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing

DEATH ON THE NILE

(PG-13 for violence, some bloody images, and sexual material; 2:07)

While on vacation on the Nile, Hercule Poirot must investigate the murder of a young heiress.

Playing at AMC Dupont

DOG

(PG-13 for language, thematic elements, drug content and some suggestive material; 1:30)

A former Army Ranger and a Belgian Malinois race down the Pacific Coast to get to a fellow soldier's funeral on time.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe

JUJUTSU KAISEN: 0

(PG-13 for violent content, bloody images, language, thematic material and some suggestive references; 1:45)

A high schooler gains control of an extremely powerful Cursed Spirit.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe

THE LOST CITY

(PG-13 for violence and some bloody images, suggestive material, partial nudity and language; 1:52)

A reclusive romance novelist on a book tour with her cover model gets swept up in a kidnapping attempt that lands them both in a cutthroat jungle adventure.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Auburn/Garrett Drive-In (with “Sonic the Hedgehog 2”)

LOVE THY NATURE

(1:16)

A journey through the beauty and intimacy of our relationship with the natural world.

Playing at

MORBIUS

(PG-13 for intense sequences of violence, some frightening images, and brief strong language; 1:44)

Biochemist Michael Morbius tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but he inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre Wabash, Strand Theatre Kendallville

SING 2

(PG for some rude material and mild peril/violence; 1:52)

Buster Moon and his friends must persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME

(PG-13 for sequences of action/violence, some language and brief suggestive comments; 2:28)

Peter Parker asks Doctor Strange for help, but dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear when a spell goes wrong.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe

UMMA

(PG-13 for terror, brief strong language and some thematic elements; 1:23)

A woman becomes haunted by the fear of turning into her own mother when her remains arrive from Korea.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe

UNCHARTED

(PG-13 for violence/action and language; 1:56)

Street-smart Nathan Drake is recruited by a treasure hunter to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe

X

(R for strong bloody violence and gore, strong sexual content, graphic nudity, drug use, and language; 1:45)

In 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their reclusive, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the cast find themselves fighting for their lives.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe