Summer Movie Preview: Release calendar

Some notable films coming this summer:

Today

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” – After breaking open the multiverse in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Benedict Cumberbatch once again takes center stage as the brilliant Doctor Strange as he and Wong deal with new enemies in the Sam Raimi-directed spectacle.

“Happening” – This Venice Film Festival winner directed by Audrey Diwan is based on Annie Ernaux's memoir about being a young college student in 1960s France seeking to terminate a pregnancy when doing so was still illegal.

May 11

“This Much I Know to be True” – Andrew Dominik's documentary about the creative partnership between musicians Nick Cave and Warren Ellis.

May 13

“Firestarter” – Zac Efron stars in this new adaptation of Stephen King's classic thriller about a young girl with pyrokinetic powers.

“On the Count of Three” – Jerrod Carmichael directs and stars with Christopher Abbott in this comedy-thriller about two depressed friends who plan to end their lives by the end of the day.

“The Innocents” – The children have special powers in this supernatural Nordic horror.

“Montana Story” – Haley Lu Richardson stars in this neo-Western.

May 20

“Downton Abbey: A New Era” – The Crawley family is back and traveling to the south of France to investigate a villa that the dowager countess has inherited. New additions to the well-heeled lot include Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West.

“Men” – “Ex Machina” and “Annihilation” filmmaker Alex Garland directs Jessie Buckley in this new thriller about a woman who goes to the country after a personal tragedy. Instead of peace, she finds a waking nightmare.

“Hold Your Fire” – Explore the birth of modern hostage negotiation in Stefan Forbes' documentary about an incident in 1973 Brooklyn.

May 27

“Top Gun: Maverick” – Tom Cruise returns to one of his most beloved roles in this “Top Gun” sequel that's over 30 years in the making. After years of working solo as a test pilot, Maverick is called back to train a new batch of fighter pilots, including Goose's son (Miles Teller).

“The Bob's Burgers Movie” – Bob, Louise, Tina, Gene and Linda Belcher finally get their big screen due, with the original voice cast of the popular series all intact. And it's a musical!

“A Chiara” – A 15-year-old searches for the truth of why her father abandoned her family in Calabria in this Italian-language film from Jonas Carpignano.

June 3

“Watcher” – A young woman (Maika Monroe) who has just moved to Bucharest becomes increasingly suspicious that she's being stalked in this slow-burn thriller.

“Benediction” – Terence Davies directs this biographical drama about British poet Siegfried Sassoon, who was jailed for being anti-war during World War II and later converts to Catholicism. Jack Lowden and Peter Capaldi play Sassoon at different ages.

“The Phantom of the Open” – The true story of the “world's worst golfer,” Maurice Flitcroft (Mark Rylance), who still manages to get a shot in The British Open.

June 10

“Jurassic World Dominion” – The “conclusion” to the Jurassic World franchise melds the Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard films with the stars of the original “Jurassic Park,” Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum. Set four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, this installment promises new dinosaurs, new stars like DeWanda Wise, and nonstop action.

June 17

“Lightyear” – Long before landing in Andy's room, Buzz Lightyear was a young astronaut trying to get home from a hostile planet in this film-within-a-film origin story. And this time, Buzz is voiced by Captain America himself, Chris Evans.

“Cha Cha Real Smooth” – Dakota Johnson is a single mom who strikes up an unusual friendship with a fresh college graduate (plays by writer-director Cooper Raiff) on the bar nitzvah circuit.

“Brian and Charles” – A lonely inventor makes an AI robot in this charming Sundance comedy about friendship.

“Official Competition” – Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas co-star in this sharp Spanish satire about making movies.

June 24

“Elvis” – Baz Luhrmann takes a look at Elvis Presley (Austin Butler) and his complex relationship with his manager, Col. Tom Parker (Tom Hanks) over the course of 20 years in this music-filled journey.

“The Black Phone” – Director Scott Derrickson is back to scare audiences silly with this film about an abducted boy who hears the voices of his kidnapper's victims through a disconnected phone on the wall. Ethan Hawke stars opposite newcomer Mason Thames.

“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” – Dean Fleischer-Camp and Jenny Slate's one-inch-tall seashell with the equally tiny voice gets his own movie (in which he searches for his family).

“Bitterbrush” – A documentary about two female range riders in Idaho.

July 1

“Minions: The Rise of Gru” – What was Gru like before becoming an evil mastermind? Well, just a 12-year-old in the suburbs with dreams of world domination. Featuring the vocal stylings of Steve Carell, Alan Arkin, Dolph Lundgren, Jean-Claude Van Damme and Lucy Lawless.

“Mr. Malcolm's List” – If “Bridgerton” left you wishing for more Regency-era drama, Freida Pinto, Theo James and Zawe Ashton are here to help with this tale of a young woman seeking revenge on an ex-suitor.

“The Forgiven” – Ralph Fiennes and Jessica Chastain are a married couple on the verge of divorce who accidentally hit a stranger while driving in the mountains in Morocco.

July 8

“Thor: Love and Thunder” – Retirement won't last long for Chris Hemsworth's god of thunder in this Taika Waititi-directed extravaganza, featuring the return of Natalie Portman's Jane Foster, who is now able to wield the magic hammer, and the introduction of a villain played by Christian Bale.

“Both Sides of the Blade” – Claire Denis directs Juliette Binoche and Vincent London in this film about a love triangle.

July 15

“Where the Crawdads Sing” – Delia Owens' bestselling mystery about the beautiful, brilliant girl who grows up in a North Carolina marsh comes to the big screen with Daisy Edgar-Jones of “Normal People” in the lead.

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” – Lesley Manville plays a British housekeeper who dreams of owning a couture Christian Dior gown.

July 17

“Cabaret” 50th Anniversary – Willkommen! And bienvenue! Liza Minnelli as Sally Bowles is back on the big screen in Bob Fosse's classic.

July 22

“Nope” – Jordan Peele returns to terrify audiences with “a new pop nightmare” in his secretive film about some Inland Empire locals, Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun, who witness a chilling event.

July 29

“DC League of Super Pets” – It's the Justice League who needs rescuing in this animated pic, featuring the voices of Dwayne Johnson, as Superman's dog, Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves, Natasha Lyonne and Kate McKinnon.

“Bullet Train” – Brad Pitt plays an assassin named Ladybug who has one last job collecting a briefcase on a bullet train from Tokyo to Kyoto. Unfortunately, he's not the only assassin on board.

“Vengeance” – B.J. Novak makes his directorial debut in this thriller about a radio host trying to solve the mystery of his girlfriend's murder. Issa Rae co-stars.

“A Love Song” – A late-in-life love story starring Dale Dickey and Wes Studi as childhood sweethearts who give it another go.

“Sharp Stick” – Lena Dunham's sophomore feature as a director stars Kristine Froseth as a 26-year-old who begins an affair with her older, married employer (Jon Bernthal).

Aug. 5

“Secret Headquarters” – A kid (Walker Scobell of “The Adam Project”) discovers a superhero's secret headquarters in the basement of his home.

“Easter Sunday” – Stand-up Jo Koy stars in this Jay Chandrasekhar-directed comedy about returning home to his Filipino American family for the holiday.

“Bodies, Bodies, Bodies” – Amandla Stenberg and Maria Bakalova star as teens partying in a remote mansion in this satirical horror that has been described as “Scream” meets “Euphoria.”

“Resurrection” – Rebecca Hall in a psychological horror is always a safe bet.

Aug. 12

“Mack & Rita” – A 30-something (Elizabeth Lail) who has always dreamed of being like her grandmother (Diane Keaton) gets more than she wished for when she emerges from a sound bath as a 70-year-old.

“Emily the Criminal” – Aubrey Plaza resorts to crime in this Sundance breakout.

Aug. 19

“Beast” – Idris Elba is a widowed dad protecting his teen daughters from a rogue lion in this Baltasar Kormákur-directed thriller set in South Africa.

Aug. 26

“892” – John Boyega plays a former marine who holds up a bank in hopes of getting what he's owed from Veterans Affairs in this tense, fact-based drama.

“The Bride” – A wedding at a mansion in the English countryside takes a sinister turn in this horror starring Nathalie Emmanuel.

“Samaritan” – A long missing superhero may still be alive in this drama starring Sylvester Stallone.

Aug. 31

“Three Thousand Years of Longing” – Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton co-star in this romantic epic from director George Miller.