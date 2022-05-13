Classic movies set for 13-24

Classic movies will fill the screen when the 13-24 Drive In opens May 27.

Honeywell Arts & Entertainment announced this week that it will show “throwback movies” on Fridays and family-friendly classics on Saturdays throughout the season. A news release says the decision to show only older movies is “by popular demand.”

First up at the Wabash theater are “The Goonies” on May 27 and “School of Rock” on May 28. The following weekend's titles are “Ghostbusters” and “Beethoven.”

Admission is $10 per car with gates opening at 8 p.m. Movies begin at dark.

It was announced last week that owners Mike and Angie Beauchamp and Parker and Katie Beauchamp are donating the historic drive-in to Honeywell, which has operated the venue at 890 N. State Road 13 since 2011. The drive-in originally opened in 1951 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

“This is the first summer both the Drive In and Eagles Theatre will operate simultaneously,” Honeywell director of movie operations Phil Meek says in a news release announcing the summer season. “We're excited to offer nostalgic movies for a classic Drive In experience, and still offer new-release movie options at Eagles.”

Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St. in Wabash, reopened in 2020 after a renovation. But safety restrictions and a lack of new Hollywood releases at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the launch of movie screenings at the historic venue.

Honeywell began showing new-release movies there in September.

Other drive-ins in the area are Auburn/Garrett Drive-in, which opened in April, and GQT Huntington Twin Drive-In, slated to open May 21. Both are showing new releases.

