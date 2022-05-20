Movies at area theaters

NOW opening

DOWNTON ABBEY: A NEW ERA

(PG for some suggestive references, language and thematic elements; 2:05)

The Crawley family and Downton staff embark on new adventures, at home and abroad.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Eagles Theatre Wabash, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

MEN

(R for disturbing and violent content, graphic nudity, grisly images and language; 1:40)

A young woman goes on a solo vacation to the English countryside after the death of her ex-husband.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing

Also PLAYING

THE BAD GUYS

(PG for action and rude humor; 1:40)

Several reformed yet misunderstood criminal animals attempt to become good, with some disastrous results along the way.

Playing at AMC Dupont, NCG Auburn Cinemas

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS

(PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, frightening images and some language; 2:06)

Dr. Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens the doorway to the multiverse, including alternate versions of himself who pose a threat to humanity.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Auburn/Garrett Drive-in (with “Encanto”), Brokaw Movie House, Eagles Theatre Wabash, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville

ENCANTO

(PG for some thematic elements and mild peril; 1:39)

A young Colombian girl has to face the frustration of being the only member of her family without magical powers.

Playing at Auburn/Garrett Drive-in (with “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”)

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE

(R for some violence, sexual material and language; 2:19)

An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led.

Playing at AMC Dupont

FAMILY CAMP

(PG for some action and thematic elements; 1:51)

When two polar-opposite families are forced to camp together, the dads struggle to hold onto their families and marriages as they compete for the coveted camp trophy.

Playing at AMC Dupont, Regal Coldwater Crossing

FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE

(PG-13 for some fantasy action/violence; 2:22)

Albus Dumbledore assigns Newt and his allies with a mission related to the rising power of Grindelwald.

Playing at AMC Dupont, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas

FATHER STU

(R for language throughout; 2:04)

Follows the life of Father Stuart Long, a boxer-turned-priest who inspired countless people during his journey from self-destruction to redemption.

Playing at AMC Dupont

FIRESTARTER

(R for violent content; 1:34)

A young girl tries to understand how she mysteriously gained the power to set things on fire with her mind.

Playing at AMC Dupont, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Brokaw Movie House, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville

THE LOST CITY

(PG-13 for violence and some bloody images, suggestive material, partial nudity and language; 1:52)

A reclusive romance novelist on a book tour with her cover model gets swept up in a kidnapping attempt that lands them both in a cutthroat jungle adventure.

Playing at AMC Dupont, Regal Coldwater Crossing

THE NORTHMAN

(R for strong bloody violence, some sexual content and nudity; 2:16)

A young Viking prince goes on a quest to avenge his father's murder.

Playing at AMC Dupont, Regal Coldwater Crossing

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2

(PG for action, some violence, rude humor, and mild language; 2:02)

When Dr. Robotnik returns to Earth with a new ally, Knuckles the Echidna, Sonic and his new friend Tails are all that stand in their way.

Playing at AMC Dupont, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas

THE UNBEARABLE WEIGHT OF MASSIVE TALENT

(R for language throughout, some sexual references, drug use and violence; 1:47)

A cash-strapped Nicolas Cage agrees to make a paid appearance at a billionaire super fan's birthday party, but is really an informant for the CIA.

Playing at AMC Dupont

UNCHARTED

(PG-13 for violence/action and language; 1:56)

Street-smart Nathan Drake is recruited by a treasure hunter to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan.

Playing at AMC Dupont