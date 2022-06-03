Movies at area theaters

NOW opening

JAZZ FEST: A NEW ORLEANS STORY

(PG-13 for brief language and some suggestive material; 1:34)

This documentary captures the signature annual music and cultural event that has been called America's greatest festival and delves deep into the rich culture of The Big Easy.

Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing

WATCHER

(R for some bloody violence, language, and some sexual material/nudity; 1:31)

As a serial killer stalks the city a young woman who just moved to town notices a mysterious stranger watching her from across the street.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe

Also PLAYING

THE BAD GUYS

(PG for action and rude humor; 1:40)

Several reformed yet misunderstood criminal animals attempt to become good, with some disastrous results along the way.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas

THE BOB'S BURGERS MOVIE

(PG-13 for rude/suggestive material and language; 1:42)

The Belchers try to save the restaurant from closing as a sinkhole forms in front of it, while the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family's restaurant.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS

(PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, frightening images and some language; 2:06)

Dr. Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens the doorway to the multiverse, including alternate versions of himself who pose a threat to humanity.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas

DOWNTON ABBEY: A NEW ERA

(PG for some suggestive references, language and thematic elements; 2:05)

The Crawley family and Downton staff embark on new adventures, at home and abroad.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Brokaw Movie House Angola, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE

(R for some violence, sexual material and language; 2:19)

An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe

FAMILY CAMP

(PG for some action and thematic elements; 1:51)

When two polar-opposite families are forced to camp together, the dads struggle to hold onto their families and marriages as they compete for the coveted camp trophy.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, ABCinema Decatur, Eagles Theatre Wabash

FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE

(PG-13 for some fantasy action/violence; 2:22)

Albus Dumbledore assigns Newt and his allies with a mission related to the rising power of Grindelwald.

Playing at AMC Dupont

FATHER STU

(R for language throughout; 2:04)

Follows the life of Father Stuart Long, a boxer-turned-priest who inspired countless people during his journey from self-destruction to redemption.

Playing at AMC Dupont

THE LOST CITY

(PG-13 for violence and some bloody images, suggestive material, partial nudity and language; 1:52)

A reclusive romance novelist on a book tour with her cover model gets swept up in a kidnapping attempt that lands them both in a cutthroat jungle adventure.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-in (with “Top Gun: Maverick”)

MEN

(R for disturbing and violent content, graphic nudity, grisly images and language; 1:40)

A young woman goes on a solo vacation to the English countryside after the death of her ex-husband.

Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing

SCREAM

(R for strong bloody violence, language throughout and some sexual references; 1:54)

Twenty-five years after the original series of murders, a new killer emerges.

Playing at Auburn/Garrett Drive-in (with “Top Gun: Maverick”)

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2

(PG for action, some violence, rude humor, and mild language; 2:02)

When Dr. Robotnik returns to Earth with a new ally, Knuckles the Echidna, Sonic and his new friend Tails are all that stand in their way.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe

TOP GUN: MAVERICK

(PG-13 for sequences of intense action, and some strong language; 2:11)

After more than thirty years as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete Mitchell is dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.

Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Auburn/Garrett Drive-in (with “Scream”), Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-in (with “The Lost City”), NCG Auburn Cinemas

THE UNBEARABLE WEIGHT OF MASSIVE TALENT

(R for language throughout, some sexual references, drug use and violence; 1:47)

A cash-strapped Nicolas Cage agrees to make a paid appearance at a billionaire super fan's birthday party, but is really an informant for the CIA.

Playing at AMC Dupont