Musicians go online to perform for fans

NEW YORK – The spreading coronavirus canceled several touring performances from A-list musical artists, but those acts have found a new venue to sing: their living rooms.

John Legend, Bono, Coldplay's Chris Martin, Pink, John Mayer, Keith Urban and more have held virtual concerts from their homes as the world continues to practice social distancing to slow the spread of the virus.

“I mean, we don't normally do concerts live from our house in a robe,” Legend told The Associated Press late Tuesday, hours after performing a nearly hourlong concert which streamed on Facebook and Instagram Live. “This is a cool way to connect with people and make them feel some kind of love and intimacy and connection, even though they have to be stuck at home.”

Legend's performance was in support of the World Health Organization's newly launched online concert series “Together at Home,” created in efforts to fight the coronavirus.

Miley Cyrus launched a daily Instagram live talk show called “Bright Minded: Live with Miley” to offer viewers some positivity.

Rolling Stone magazine, which closed its offices like many companies to prevent the virus from spreading, launched the new IGTV performance series “In My Room,” featuring Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys performing classic songs.

Brandon Flowers of the Killers tweeted a video of him washing his hands while singing the band's signature hit, “Mr. Brightside.”

“It's really incredible to see artists coming together to figure out ways that they can bring joy and comfort and happiness to their fans given this crazy time that we're living in at the moment,” said Kevin O'Donnell, Twitter's head of music partnerships.