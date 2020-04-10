Local musicians facing time with no gigs

Chris Worth calls music his bread and butter. In the past few weeks he has seen it go from a viable way to make a living to not being able to perform at all.

He usually has two to four gigs a week, including public performances at bars and wineries as well as private parties such as corporate events and weddings.

But with concerns about the spread of COVID-19 prompting event cancellations and the closure of bars and restaurants, those gigs have dried up for Worth and other local musicians, such as Jon Durnell.

Durnell has about 18 weddings scheduled this year, and while a few May weddings are being rescheduled, he hasn't taken too much of a hit on that front. It's the closures of restaurants, wineries, breweries, clubs and other venues that's affecting him most.

“That's the part that's completely gone, and that's what gets me through between the weddings,” he says.

As coronavirus fears began to surface weeks ago and other states began to set restrictions on gathering sizes, Durnell saw the writing on the wall. It was only a matter of time before something like that would happen in Indiana.

He says he had a good week of gigs before the order came that led to performances being canceled.

But because he had been watching what was happening elsewhere, Durnell had a plan. He has been livestreaming “Friday Night Fireside Quarantunes” on his Facebook page from his basement where he performs next to a fireplace.

Durnell posts a music list on his page during the week and promotes the show. People can leave a tip to request a song they want to hear during the 90-minute show, which starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tips are made via money transfer services PayPal, Venmo or Zelle.

Durnell had seen some other musicians doing livestreams without a plan; they just turned on the camera and went for it with mixed results.

He wanted to do something more professional, and it appears to be a success.

“It has done a pretty good job of replacing my gigs so far,” says Durnell, who declined to give an exact dollar figure. “It's gone really well.”

He's even been able to sell sponsorships, which appear on a screen behind him as he plays guitar and sings.

This is the fourth week of “Quarantunes,” and previous shows are still available to watch.

Durnell says they have averaged more than 600 views, with about half coming during the livestream.

He encourages other musicians to consider live­streams and digital tip jars because there are people hungry for live music and willing to support it from home.

Hubie Ashcraft, who performs solo and with a number of music projects across genres, has had all his April shows and several in May canceled – 32 in all.

But many people have asked him to perform a livestream concert, so the Hubie Ashcraft Band will perform a 90-minute show at 7 p.m. Saturday that will be streamed on the Facebook pages of the band and local venue Flashback Live. They will take requests and share stories with viewers.

Livestreams have also been used to call attention to a local fundraiser for freelance musicians.

When Alicia Pyle was approaching her 33rd birthday at the end of March, a notice popped up on Facebook asking whether she wanted to use her the occasion to raise money for a cause.

“We were just about to step into this situation,” she says. “And I was like, 'Well, it would probably be a good time to do a little fundraiser for my musician friends that aren't going to have gigs the next couple weeks.'?”

She created “Fort Wayne Freelance Musician fundraiser SOS” with the goal of raising $5,000 for freelance musicians who don't have other sources of income. That was reached in just over a week, so she doubled the goal with an end date of May 1.

By that time, she hopes musicians will be able to make use of other resources.

As of Thursday afternoon, the project had raised more than $6,600 from 146 people. Though the fundraiser is on her Facebook page, it is the people showing support and donating that deserve the credit, Pyle says.

The fundraiser has benefited about 20 musicians so far.

To increase awareness of the fundraiser, Pyle has been sharing videos from local musicians.

At first, they were coming to her house one at a time – in respect of social distancing guidelines – to do live streams. After the state's stay-at-home order went into effect, musicians (not all of which are looking to benefit from the fundraiser) are submitting videos for Pyle to post.

Playing music is Pyle's passion, but teaching is how she pays the bills. That hasn't changed, though the way she interacts with students has.

She has more than 60 private students learning instruments such as piano and ukulele and has only had a handful drop away over the past few weeks. Though she previously taught students in her home, she now works over video chat.

In addition to public performances, Pyle plays for private functions such as wedding ceremonies, fundraisers and corporate events. She operates PyleStyle Events and performs with the Alicia Pyle Quartet and APQ-Harmonic.

After a busy holiday season, Pyle had cut back her performances to an average of two a week and was headlining a weekly jazz night with special guests at The Club Room at The Clyde before dining rooms were ordered closed.

Pyle says she has faith that God will look out for her as he has in the past. Right now she is focused on doing her part to help others.

She isn't taking any money from the fundraiser on her page. And though she has looked into the benefits being made available for small businesses and gig workers, Pyle says she's trying to reserve what's out there for the people who need it more.

A statewide study released in 2017 by the Indiana Arts Commission and Arts United showed 528 self-employed musicians and singers were part of northeast Indiana's creative economy, which consists of more than 18,800 jobs. Musicians and singers were the third-largest group of the region's self-employed creative occupations, behind photographers and writers.

Durnell calls it “huge” that relief benefits have been opened up to self-employed and gig workers as part of the U.S. government's $2.2 trillion stimulus package approved last month.

Local musicians also appreciate emotional support. Ashcraft says he has had a number of fans and fellow musicians reach out to him and his bandmates to make sure everyone is doing OK.

“It's comforting to know we're all in this together and everyone is very optimistic live music events will flourish once the virus has run its course and it's safe to gather again,” he says in an email.

Pyle says she hopes people remember to “keep it local” as they move forward. Instead of spending hundreds of dollars on one ticket for a big concert, for example, people could use that money to support a number of local businesses and musicians.

Though Durnell does have club and winery shows booked through the summer, he worries that some places might not reopen after restrictions are lifted.

But there will still be gigs, he says, even if they aren't in the same quantity at first.

There's going to be a certain group of people that are going to be ready to go out as soon as restrictions are lifted, Durnell predicts.

But others won't want to be part of that first wave, so gig opportunities will probably reflect that for the first few weeks.

And since the response to his “Quarantunes” streams has exceeded his expectations, Durnell intends to continue livestreams even after his regular gigs pick back up – maybe on a monthly basis.

He believes there are a lot of people who aren't able to come out to a live show even under normal conditions but would be willing to watch and tip for a streaming music show.

Worth also expects to have plenty of gigs when the isolation ends. People will be hungry for live music after spending so much time in their homes, and many events he had been booked for have been rescheduled for later in the year.

In the meantime, he is sending a message of positivity to his fellow musicians.

“Just hang in there, and remember that we are all part of the same family,” he says. “You've got to hang in, and we have to help each other.

“And keep washing your hands!”

