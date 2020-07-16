Philharmonic suspends concerts to 2021

Fort Wayne Philharmonic is furloughing musicians and cutting administrative staff in an effort to save money as it suspends concerts through Jan. 30 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its 77th season was scheduled to open Oct. 3, and the orchestra says it expects to lose at least $1 million in revenue from the fall's canceled concerts.

The Philharmonic's board of directors voted on the cost-saving measures Tuesday. Music director Andrew Constantine and managing director James W. Palermo will also donate back a portion of their salaries to reduce expenses, according to a news release Wednesday.

Five full- and part-time staff positions have been eliminated, effective Sept. 1. The furloughs will affect 43 full-time and 19 part-time musicians, Palermo says by email.

“The Philharmonic greatly values its musicians' commitment to the art form and the talent they bring to the stage on behalf of everyone in Northeast Indiana,” he says. “These artists are community members, teachers of music, performers, and valued friends.”

Musician spokesman Campbell MacDonald says it was disheartening to hear of the furloughs without any discussion of other paths.

Musician representatives, members of the local board of the American Federation of Musicians union and members of Philharmonic management met in a virtual conference Wednesday. The musicians were expecting to discuss ways to safely move forward with fall concerts, including maintaining social distance onstage and in the audience, MacDonald says. Instead, they were informed of the board's decision.

MacDonald, the Philharmonic's principal clarinet, says the musicians are well aware of the challenges facing orchestra groups and other arts organizations during the pandemic. Some orchestras have condensed or canceled seasons while others have pivoted to livestreams and other methods of performing.

In addition to the furloughed musicians, MacDonald says a number of freelance musicians will be affected by the canceled concerts.

The Philharmonic's musicians have concerns about safety like everyone else, he says. But they are still interested in serving the community.

“I don't know any musician that doesn't want to perform concerts,” MacDonald says. “We're dedicated to finding a pathway forward, finding a way to perform for our audience safely and with great artistic excellence.”

The pandemic forced the Philharmonic in mid-March to cancel the end of its 2019-20 season. At that time the board decided to ensure musicians and staff salaries through the 2019-20 fiscal year.

The orchestra's Patriotic Pops concerts around Independence Day were also canceled, but performances by ensembles will go forward as scheduled at the James Cultural Plaza in Auburn this summer. The Philharmonic's Brass Quintet played there Tuesday. The Resonators, consisting of percussion, harp, violin and bass, are scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Aug. 15; and a flute, oboe and cello trio is slated for 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6.

The 2020-21 season had been scheduled to open with a concert of works by Modest Mussorgsky, Aram Khachaturian and Sergei Rachmaninoff. Among performances scheduled before the end of the year were Beethoven's “Eroica” on Nov. 14, a pops performance and screening of “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, and the Philharmonic's annual Holiday Pops shows in December.

It has not been determined what might be included in the reconfigured season, and there is a possibility of some smaller programming this fall, says Emily Shannon, director of marketing and public relations.

The Philharmonic will use the next month to plan a new schedule of concerts that is expected to start Jan. 30 and run through May. It hopes to unveil the condensed season by the end of August, and box office staff will contact patrons at that time with options, including refunds and new price models. That will likely include a reduction in season-ticket prices, but subscribers are being encouraged to consider turning the difference into a donation to the Philharmonic.

A survey in the coming weeks and focus groups in September will also solicit thoughts from patrons and the community on the future of the Philharmonic.

The Philharmonic emerged from debt in 2015 after interest from its endowment was used to resolve its $2.85 million deficit. Palermo says the board is committed to the group's mission and financial viability.

“The board took these actions to mitigate the risk of a detrimental financial outcome due to the pandemic,” he says of the measures announced Wednesday. They were also intended to protect the health of musicians, patrons and staff, Palermo says.

Discussions with musicians about the furloughs are underway, and the Philharmonic hopes to continue paying their health insurance until they are able to play again, according to the news release. The Philharmonic also hopes to resume contract negotiations with the musicians' union in August, according to the organization's website. The musicians played the 2019-20 season under the terms of an expired deal.

Palermo says the Philharmonic is still dedicated to music education in the region and it is working with partners to determine how the Youth Orchestra program will be affected in the fall.

The FWPhil2U virtual programming, including radio broadcasts, will also continue.

Associate conductor Caleb Young, chorus director Benjamin Rivera and youth orchestras director Troy Webdell are not affected by furloughs or cuts and will be working on season planning, Palermo says.

