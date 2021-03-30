Ferrell says 'Voice' experience tops expectations

Whether or not he wins this season of “The Voice,” Keegan Ferrell says he won't regret anything as long as he gives each performance everything he has.

The Homestead High School graduate says winning Season 20 of the NBC singing competition would be amazing, but the way to get there is by showing up every day as prepared as he can, in the right mindset with his voice ready to go.

“That's my goal, it's simple,” Ferrell says by phone from Nashville, Tennessee. “Just each and every time I go out on stage to not walk offstage thinking I could have given something more, feeling like I could have prepared better.”

Ferrell, 21, performed “She Will Be Loved” for a blind audition filmed in the fall. In the episode that aired March 22, coaches Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton expressed interest in adding him to their teams, and Ferrell chose to fill the last spot on Shelton's roster.

He next advanced to the Battles where singers face off against fellow team members to secure a spot in the following round, the Knockouts. Singers who are eliminated in either round can be “stolen” by other coaches. John Legend and Nick Jonas are the other coaches this season.

The Battles began airing Monday. If Ferrell survives the prerecorded Battles and Knockouts, he will advance to the live shows where fans vote each week on who will be saved from elimination.

Ferrell says it is cool to be able to check off “The Voice” from his career bucket list. His biggest career goal is to make a living touring with his music. That doesn't necessarily mean selling out stadiums.

“I've always wanted to have a small following that's super loyal,” he says. “So being able to play places like maybe Embassy Theatre, venues of that size.”

In a segment on “The Voice,” Ferrell says his mother forced him to do piano when he was little, but he's grateful now.

“I would come to lessons and lay on the ground and refuse to play sometimes,” he says in the clip. “But I'm really grateful that she did, now.”

Kelly and Janice Ferrell adopted Keegan after he was abandoned in an alley in China at about six months old. He grew up in Fort Wayne and graduated Homestead High School in 2017.

In the summer before high school, Ferrell started the band Abandoned with best friend Justin Harris. Their first gig was a wedding, which was the first time Ferrell had sung in front of people. They went on to play at other weddings, worship events and small festivals around the area.

That summer was also when Ferrell started writing music. He put out an album of original songs, “Finer Things,” in 2018.

Ferrell currently resides in Nashville where he is studying music business and production at Belmont University, but says he gets back to Fort Wayne several weeks a year.

This was the singer's third time trying to get onto “The Voice.” He follows Addison Agen, who was the runner-up of Season 13, and Christiana Danielle Hicks, who made it to the top 10 in Season 14. Barry Minniefield was cut during the Knockouts on Season 8.

In a phone call with The Journal Gazette last week, Ferrell talked about “The Voice,” his message for fans and – not to be overlooked – his cat, Kenny.

The conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Q. By my count, you're about the fourth person with a Fort Wayne connection to appear on “The Voice.” Is there something about the city that nurtures music artists?

A. Fort Wayne has a really underrated music scene.

With Sweetwater, especially, becoming the behemoth of the music industry that it is, there are musicians everywhere. It's kind of a low-key thing, but there are venues all around town where you can catch live music.

I've always felt like Fort Wayne has a really great music scene, and you wouldn't expect that because it's a low-key town, but there's just great musicians everywhere.

Q. Why pick the song “She Will Be Loved” for your blind audition?

A. I think it's one of the smartest things on a show like “The Voice” to choose a song that people know, and that they not only know but they love. This is a song that I can't really think of anybody I know who can't sing the chorus word-for-word.

It's a great song. It's a pop song, but that album from Maroon 5 has a lot of soul elements to it. That's music that I love. It's right in that genre that I like of pop with some R&B and soul influence.

Q. You were introduced on the show as a pop and R&B singer. Do you feel like that really encapsulates everything you do?

A. I would classify myself as a pop and R&B singer, but I don't ever want to be confined to one style because I love a lot of music. I play jazz music and studied it at Boston's Berklee College of Music.

That's something I would like people to know – I love to sing, but I'm also a piano player. I just want to be somebody who can play on so many different levels and be a jack of all trades. That's always been my goal, is to be a versatile musician.

Q. Singers on “The Voice” usually put their own spin on the cover songs they perform. What sort of spin will we hear from you?

A. There are certain songs like the one I sang for the blind audition that I didn't want to change too much because it's one of those pop standards where people have it in their head a certain way and they really don't like things that deviate from that.

But on other songs, I've tried to add some of my own influences from jazz and R&B, and just sprinkle them in there. I think when you try and make the entire song fit into that mold, you take away from what made the song so popular in the first place. But if you're smart and musical about it and sprinkle in little touches, it kind of hits people's ears differently and makes them appreciate it.

Q. After the audition, Blake Shelton said you have a smooth voice and John Legend said your tone was sweet and angelic. What's it like to stand there and hear that sort of praise from established artists like that?

A. It's surreal. One of the most rewarding and fun things about watching my audition on the episode for the first time was hearing that all again. In the moment I felt like I was in a dream, so it was a blur.

I didn't know if I would make it that far, so to get input like that from these music icons is so encouraging and it makes you want to keep pursuing music and this journey.

Q. Was there anything that the coaches said that helped sway your decision to join Team Blake?

A. One thing that did stand out to me was Blake saying he wanted me to fill the last spot on his team. That's when I decided I was going to go with Blake.

Going in, I didn't have any ideas about who I was going to choose. I just went in and said, “Let me do the best job I can and see what happens and make the decision on the spot.” And I made a real-time decision.

Q. For the Battles, Team Blake has country duo Dan + Shay advising. What was that mentoring process like?

A. It was great. I love Dan + Shay. I think they're creating a path in country music but also pop music that is unprecedented. They go back and forth between the two.

So it was awesome to be mentored by guys who I've listened to on the radio and looked up to their talent and what they're doing.

A lot of times, I think people look at the mentors on “The Voice” as just kind of being there because it looks cool and gets more hype for the show, but they have a wealth of musical encouragement and advice that I will remember for a long time and was actually super constructive and helpful to my performance.

Q. What other artists do you consider inspiration?

A. That list is very long. There are a few that I always go to, though. Stevie Wonder is a huge inspiration of mine. I also love John Mayer. There's a lesser-known artist named Mac Ayers that isn't on the radio, but I love his music.

Q. We know you can't talk about how far you've advanced in the prerecorded rounds, but overall what has the “Voice” experience been like for you?

A. The experience has really topped my expectations. I knew it would be fun to go out and do a singing competition and be on TV, but I think the biggest thing for me is meeting the other artists.

We spend a lot of time together when we're out there for filming, and I've made some lifelong friends through the experience. Those friendships are going to be something I lean on and cherish for the rest of my life.

There's really not a contestant on this season that I can't vouch for as an incredibly encouraging, kind person.

Q. You know how popular public art is in Fort Wayne, so if there were a mural or a sculpture titled “Keegan Ferrell,” what would it include?

A. I think first and foremost it's got to include something musical and then my cat, because if I'm not doing music, I'm hanging out with my cat and my friends.

Maybe like a big piano with my cat walking on it. That's something I see every day when I'm trying to work on my music. My cat will walk across my keyboard and completely ruin whatever I'm recording.

(laughs) I think that would encapsulate my daily frustration with Kenny and would be a good piece of art that people would certainly have not seen before.

Q. Any message for fans and people in Fort Wayne?

A. A huge thank you. I've received an outpouring of messages and support from people that I know, and even more people that I don't know.

I don't think people necessarily realize how much it does help us artists to know that people where we're from are supporting us and watching the show.

