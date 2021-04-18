The Journal Gazette
 
    List of winners at the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards

    Associated Press

     

    A list of winners in the top categories at Sunday's Academy of Country Music Awards, held at various locations in Nashville, Tennessee:

    Entertainer of the Year — Luke Bryan.

    Female artist of the year — Maren Morris.

    Male artist of the year — Thomas Rhett.

    Album of the year — “Starting Over," Chris Stapleton.

    Song of the Year — “The Bones," Maren Morris, Laura Veltz, Jimmy Robbins.

    Single of the Year — “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Carly Pearce and Lee Brice.

    Duo of the year — Dan + Shay

    Group of the year — Old Dominion.

    New female artist of the year — Gabby Barrett.

    New male artist of the year — Jimmie Allen.

    Musical event of the year — “I Hope You're Happy Now," Carly Pearce and Lee Brice.

    Video of the year — “Worldwide Beautiful," Kane Brown.

