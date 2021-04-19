Bryan takes top honors, but women steal ACMs

NEW YORK – Carrie Underwood brought the Academy of Country Music Awards to church. Maren Morris won two honors, including song of the year. Miranda Lambert performed three times and held onto her record as the most decorated winner in ACM history. And Mickey Guyton, the first Black woman to host the awards show, gave a powerful, top-notch vocal performance.

Though female country stars didn't compete for the night's top prize – Luke Bryan was named entertainer of the year – they owned Sunday's ACM Awards.

Underwood's performance stood out the most. She was joined by gospel legend CeCe Winans and the dynamic duo blended their voices like angels onstage. Underwood performed songs from her recent gospel hymns album “My Savior,” kicking off the set with “Amazing Grace” and “Great Is Thy Faithfulness.” Then Winans joined in, matching her strong vocal performance.

Lambert performed three times, first alongside rock-pop singer Elle King for a fun, energetic performance of their new duet “Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home).” The performances that aired Sunday were pre-taped at various locations in Nashville, including the Grand Ole Opry House. Winners, wearing masks, accepted awards in real time in front of small audiences made up of medical and health care workers.

Bryan was set to perform Sunday but backed out of the show because he recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I'm so sorry I could not be there,” he said from Los Angeles. Collaborating onstage was the theme of the awards show, and Morris and hubby Ryan Hurd sang together, ending with a kiss. A teary-eyed Morris won song of the year for her Grammy-nominated hit “The Bones.”