Library concerts canceled again

Another downtown music event has fallen victim to COVID-19 this year with the announcement Wednesday that the Allen County Public Library's Rock the Plaza has been canceled.

The library announced that because of concerns over COVID-19 the popular concert series will not take place this summer. The series, which features performances by local and regional bands and musicians, draws hundreds of people to the downtown library plaza each Saturday during the summer. The free event has been happening for more than 10 years. The event also was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

“We sought guidance from local health officials, and the recommendations were very clear: appropriate face coverings, social distance, and smaller crowds, even for outdoor events,” Stephanny Smith, director of community engagement for the library, said in a statement. “We do not believe we would be able to enforce those expectations at an event like Rock the Plaza.

“Throughout the pandemic we have prioritized the health of library staff and community members. While canceling Rock the Plaza is disappointing for everyone involved, we know it is the right thing to do.”

It is the second music event this week that was canceled. On Monday, Middle Waves announced on its Facebook page that it was pushing back the two-day music festival to next year.

The event hosts multiple musicians and bands on three different stages on the Electric Works campus, the former General Electric site.

The event also was canceled last year because of COVID-19.

