Music Calendar

Blues

MONDAY – G-Money and guests – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

CHRISTIAN

FRIDAY – Collingsworth Family – 7 p.m.; Gospel Barn, 429 E. Dustman Road, Bluffton; $25; 651-269-2120 or www.thegospelbarnofbluffton.com.

CLASSICAL

FRIDAY – Fort Wayne Philharmonic – Noon; Live at Lunch, Crescendo Cafe, Sweetwater Sound, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; free.

SUNDAY – The Music of Queen with Fort Wayne Philharmonic – 7:30 p.m.; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; $25; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

COUNTRY

WEDNESDAY – The Hubie Ashcraft Band – 5 p.m.; Schnelker Park, 956 Park Ave., New Haven.

Jazz

FRIDAY – James Baker Duo – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth's Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.

SATURDAY – Jazz Fest – 1 to 7 p.m.; Jazz Fest, Limitless Park, 1598 Park Ave., Winona Lake; free; schedule of performers at www.grace.edu/event/jazz-fest-concert.

SATURDAY – James Baker Trio – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth's Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.

OPERA

WEDNESDAY – Opera on Tap – 7 p.m.; Three Rivers Distilling Co., 224 E. Wallace St.; free, donations accepted.

Variety

FRIDAY – Heartland Sings – Williams Woodland Neighborhood, 2501 S. Harrison St.; free.

FRIDAY – Lisa McDavid Duo – 6 p.m.; The Landing, West Columbia Street; free.

FRIDAY – New Millennium Jazz Orchestra – 6:30 p.m.; Friday Nites Live, Jefferson Pointe fountain, 4130 W. Jefferson Blvd.; free.

FRIDAY – The Dee Bees – 6:30 p.m.; The Venice, 2242 Goshen Road; 482-1618.

FRIDAY – Toga – 7 p.m.; Music on the Plaza, Parlor City Plaza, 118 W. Market St., Bluffton; free.

FRIDAY – The Arena Rock Show – 7:30 p.m.; Feel Good Friday, Fountain Park, at West Main and South Jefferson streets, Van Wert, Ohio; free; bring seating.

FRIDAY – Billy Currington – 8 p.m.; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $42.50; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

FRIDAY – Todd Harrold and Dan Mowan – 10 p.m.; O'Sullivan's Italian Pub, 1808 W Main St.; no cover; 422-5896.

SATURDAY – Joe Justice – 10 a.m.; Rolling into Roanoke, 247 N. Main St., Roanoke; 260-341-3326.

SATURDAY – Q and the Cold Fusion – 2:30 p.m.; Catalyst Marketing Design, 624 W, Wayne St.; free.

SATURDAY – Heartland Sings – 6 p.m.; Westlawn Neighborhood; free.

SATURDAY – Chris Worth – 6 p.m.; Edwin Coe Spirits, 6675 E. US 33, Churubusco.

SATURDAY – Todd Harrold Band – 7 p.m.; 4600 block of Lafayette Esplanade; free.

SATURDAY – The Four Horsemen – 8 p.m.; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $15 advance, $20 day of show; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

SUNDAY – Heartland Sings – 4 p.m.; Riverfront Sunday Heritage Concert Series, Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; free.

SUNDAY – The Beach Boys – 8 p.m.; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.

WEDNESDAY – Fatima Washington – 6 p.m.; Summer Nights at the Embassy, Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $5; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

WEDNESDAY – Chris Worth – 7 p.m.; Four D's, 1706 W. Till Road; no cover; 490-6488.

WEDNESDAY – The Greys – 7 p.m.; 469 Sports and Spirits, 1322 Minnich Road, New Haven; no cover; 749-7207.

THURSDAY – Mike Conley – 11:30 a.m.; Lunch on the Square, Freimann Square, corner of Main and Clinton streets; free.

THURSDAY – Adam Strack – 5:30 p.m.; Zollner Golf Course clubhouse patio, MTI Center, Trine University, 1215 Thunder Ave., Angola; 260-665-4269.

THURSDAY – Hubie Ashcraft – 6 p.m.; Classic Car Concert Series, ACD Museum Plaza, 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; free.

THURSDAY – Heartland Sings – 6 p.m.; Covington Creek Neighborhood, 6700 Covington Creek Trail; free.

THURSDAY – Island Vibe – 6 p.m.; Decatur Summer Concert Series, Madison Street Plaza, corner of 2nd and Madison streets, Decatur; free.

THURSDAY – Joe Justice – 7 p.m.; El Azteca, 535 E. State Blvd.; 482-2172.

THURSDAY – Yachtley Crew – 8 p.m.; Piere's Entertainment Center, 5629 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $20; Etix.com

Just announced

Tom Segura, comedy: 7 p.m. May 20; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $36; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com. Tickets on sale at 10 a.m. today.

Sebastian Bach: 8:15 p.m. Nov. 18; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $25 advance, $30 day of show; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com. Tickets on sale at 10 a.m. today.

Wizards of Rock: Dec. 5; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com. Tickets on sale Aug. 3.

LOOKING AHEAD

Whiskey Myers: 7 p.m. July 30; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; tickets start at $29.50; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

REO Speedwagon: 8 p.m. July 31; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.

Warrant: 7 p.m. July 31; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; tickets start at $29; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

Hinder: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1; with Moon Fever; Piere's Entertainment Center, 5629 St. Joe Road; advance tickets start at $30; Etix.com.

Hotel California – A Salute to the Eagles: 8 p.m. Aug. 1; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; $28.50; 427-6000 or Ticketmaster.com.

Gemini Syndrome: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3; Piere's Entertainment Center, 5629 St. Joe Road; $18 advance, $20 day of show; Etix.com

Steve Earle and the Dukes: 8 p.m. Aug. 3; Piere's Entertainment Center, 5629 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $33; Etix.com.

Jess Thrower: 6 p.m. Aug. 4; Summer Nights at the Embassy, Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $5; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Theory of a Dead Man: 8 p.m. Aug. 5; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $27.50 advance, $32.50 day of show; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Stayin' Alive: 8 p.m. Aug. 7; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.

Ennis & the Sound: 6 p.m. Aug. 11; Summer Nights at the Embassy, Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $5; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Sammy Hagar and the Circle: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Rumours – A Fleetwood Mac Tribute: 8 p.m. Aug. 14; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; $28.50; 427-6000 or Ticketmaster.com.

ZoSo: The Ultimate Led Zeppilin Experience: 8 p.m. Aug. 14; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $15 advance, $18 day of show; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Gordon Lightfoot: 8 p.m. Aug. 15; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $45; trine.edu/furth.

Ty Causey: 6 p.m. Aug. 18; Summer Nights at the Embassy, Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $5; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

George Thorogood and the Destroyers: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.

KT Tunstall: 8 p.m. Aug. 20; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $20; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Gladys Knight: 7 p.m. Aug. 21; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; tickets start at $42.50; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

KelsiCote Amigo@s: 6 p.m. Aug. 25; Summer Nights at the Embassy, Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $5; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Tesla: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

TUSK – Fleetwood Mac tribute: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Jeff Allen, comedy: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $19; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

P.O.D.: 8 p.m. Aug. 26; Piere's Entertainment Center, 5629 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $32.50; Etix.com.

Samantha Fish: Aug. 27; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; tickets start at $22.50; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

Nightrain: 8 p.m. Aug. 27; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $15 advance, $20 day of show; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Tusk – Fleetwood Mac Tribute: 8 p.m. Aug. 28; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $20; trine.edu/furth.

An Evening With the Fab Four: 7 p.m. Aug. 29. Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; tickets start at $22.50; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

DSL – Dire Straits Legacy: 8 p.m. Aug. 29; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.

Julie Hadaway: 6 p.m. Sept. 1; Summer Nights at the Embassy, Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $5; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band: 7 p.m. Sept. 1; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; tickets start at $29; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

Bachman Cummings: 8 p.m. Sept. 1; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; tickets start at $62.50; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.

Kool & the Gang: 7 p.m. Sept. 3; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; tickets start at $42.50; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

Tanya Tucker: 8 p.m. Sept. 3; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $45; trine.edu/furth.

Chris Lane: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 4; Van Wert County Fair, 1055 S. Washington St., Van Wert, Ohio; tickets start at $29; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

Soul Asylum: 7 p.m. Sept. 5; Piere's Entertainment Center, 5629 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $25; Etix.com

Incubus: 8 p.m. Sept. 6; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.

The Dean's List Jazz Group: 6 p.m. Sept. 8; Summer Nights at the Embassy, Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $5; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Building 429: 8 p.m. Sept. 10; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $15; trine.edu/furth.

Toad the Wet Sprocket: 7 p.m. Sept. 12; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $42; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Pixies: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.

Hairball: 8 p.m. Sept. 15; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $20 advance, $25 day of show; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Pure Prairie League: 7 p.m. Sept. 18; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; tickets start at $22.50; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

Tower of Power: 7 p.m. Sept. 19; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; tickets start at $25; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers: 8 p.m. Sept. 19; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Candlebox: 8 p.m. Sept. 22; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $25 advance, $30 day of show; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Lauren Daigle: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $29.50; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.

Pink Droyd: 7 p.m. Sept. 25; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; tickets start at $15; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

Newsong: 8 p.m. Sept. 25; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $15; trine.edu/furth.

Buckets N Boards, comedy: 3 p.m. Sept. 26; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; tickets start at $15; 419-238-6722 or NPACVW.org.

Blue October: 8 p.m. Sept. 26; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $33 advance, $37.50 day of show; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Lee Brice: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $49; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

The Mersey Beatles: 7 p.m. Oct. 5; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $25; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Michael Palascak, comedy: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; $20; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

For King & Country: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $20; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.

Man In Black, Johnny Cash tribute: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; tickets start at $34; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

The Mersey Beatles: 8 p.m. Oct. 9; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $25; trine.edu/furth.

Stomp: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

John Crist, comedy: 7 p.m. Oct. 14; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $26.75; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Joe Satriani: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Buddy Guy with Ally Venable: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $45; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Jimmie Vaughan: 8 p.m. Oct. 20; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $20; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Etta May, comedy: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $19; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Kip Moore: 8 p.m. Oct. 21; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $30 advance, $40 day of show; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Jo Koy, comedy: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $35; 800-745-3000 or Ticketmaster.com.

Joe Bonamassa: 8 p.m. Oct. 27; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $69; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Leonid & Friends: 8 p.m. Oct. 27; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets starting at $25; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Zach Williams: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $28; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.

Ginger Billy, comedy: 8 p.m. Nov. 3; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $20; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

RAIN – Beatles tribute: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $38; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Matt Lowry: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $19; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Jeff Allen, comedy: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; tickets start at $27; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

Los Lobos: 8 p.m. Nov. 6; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Gojira: 7 p.m. Nov. 7; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $35 advance, $39.50 day of show; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Jinjer with Suicide Silence: 7:15 p.m. Nov. 10; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $27.50 advance, $32.50 day of show; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

MercyMe: 7 p.m. Nov. 12; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.

John Hiatt and the Jerry Douglas Band: 7 p.m. Nov. 13; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $30; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

“A Genesis Extravaganza,” The Musical Box: 8 p.m. Nov. 17; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Geoff Tate: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Brian Culbertson: 8 p.m. Nov. 19; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39.50; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Three Dog Night: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 27; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Béla Fleck's My Bluegrass Heart: 7 p.m. Nov. 28; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $49.50; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Theory of a Deadman: 8 p.m. Nov. 30; The Eclectic Room, 310 Wendell Jacob Ave., Angola; $30 advance, $35 day of show; TicketWeb.com.

The Lettermen: 8 p.m. Dec. 3; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $25; trine.edu/furth.

Celtic Angels Christmas: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

“A Motown Christmas”: 8 p.m. Dec. 7; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Thunderstruck: 8 p.m. Dec. 11; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $15 advance, $18 day of show; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Straight No Chaser: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Ernie Haase + Signature Sound: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

The Texas Tenors: 7 p.m. Dec. 18; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; $35; 419-238-6722 or NPACVW.org.

Brian Regan, comedy: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Trace Adkins: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $49; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

The Oak Ridge Boys: 3 p.m. Feb. 13; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

JoJo Siwa: 7 p.m. Feb. 15; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $39.50; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.

Gregory Porter: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $43.75; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Dennis DeYoung: 8 p.m. Feb. 19; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Orleans: 8 p.m. March 12; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $25; trine.edu/furth.

Eric Johnson: 7 p.m. March 13; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $25; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

ARRIVAL from Sweden: The Music of ABBA: 7:30 p.m. March 17; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

“Disney Princess: The Concert”: 2 p.m. March 27; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

“Menopause the Musical”: 7:30 p.m. April 2; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

MJ Live: 7:30 p.m. April 23; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Air Supply: 8 p.m. June 11; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; tickets start at $39.50; 427-6000 or Ticketmaster.com.