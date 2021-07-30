Music Calendar

AMERICANA

WEDNESDAY – The Wildwoods, Rosalind and the Way – Muddy River Concert Series, Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; free.

Blues

MONDAY – G-Money and guests – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

CHRISTIAN

FRIDAY – “A Night of Praise: The Best Worship Music of Yesteryear and FRIDAY” – 7:30 p.m.; DeKalb Outdoor Theater, 301 S. Center St., Auburn; free, donations accepted; bring blanket or chair.

CLASSICAL

TUESDAY – Fort Wayne Philharmonic – Noon; Live at Lunch, Allen County Courthouse, 715 S. Calhoun St.; free; cameras, cellphones and other electronic devices are not allowed inside.

WEDNESDAY – Fort Wayne Philharmonic Calhoun Brass Quintet – 10 a.m.; Crescendo Coffee and More, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

WEDNESDAY – Fort Wayne Philharmonic wind quintet – Noon; Live at Lunch, Crescendo Cafe, Sweetwater Sound, 5501 U.S. Highway 30 W.; free.

COUNTRY

SATURDAY – The Hubie Ashcraft Band – 2 p.m.; Lake James sandbar, Angola; 260-602-4051.

SUNDAY – The Hubie Ashcraft Trio – Noon, Big Long Lake sandbar, Wolcotville; 260-463-6620.

Jazz

FRIDAY – James Baker Duo – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth's Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.

SATURDAY – Dave Latchaw Jazz Trio – 10 a.m.; Covington Art Fair, 6410 W. Jefferson Blvd.; free.

SATURDAY – Kevin Piekarski Jazz Quintet featuring Scott Allen – 12:30 p.m.; Covington Art Fair, 6410 W. Jefferson Blvd.; free.

SATURDAY – Eric Clancy Jazz Trio – 3 p.m.; Covington Art Fair, 6410 W. Jefferson Blvd.; free.

SATURDAY – James Baker Trio – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth's Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.

SUNDAY – Akira Murotani Jazz Trio – 12:30 p.m.; Covington Art Fair, 6410 W. Jefferson Blvd.; free.

Variety

FRIDAY – Joe Justice – 5 p.m.; Byler Lane Winery, 5858 County Road 35, Auburn; no cover; 260-920-4377.

FRIDAY – Todd Harrold Band – 6 p.m.; The Landing, West Columbia Street; free.

FRIDAY – Chris Worth & Co. – 6 p.m.; Country Heritage Winery, 185 County Road 68, LaOtto; no cover; 260-637-2980.

FRIDAY – Steel Candy – 6:30 p.m.; Friday Nites Live, Jefferson Pointe fountain, 4130 W. Jefferson Blvd.; free.

FRIDAY – Fort Wayne Children's Choir – 7 p.m.; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; free.

FRIDAY – Whiskey Myers – 7 p.m.; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. Highway 30 W.; tickets start at $29.50; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

FRIDAY – The Bulldogs – 7 p.m.; Final Fridays concert series, Riverside Park, 126 E. First St., Warren; free.

FRIDAY – Heart by Heart – 7:30 p.m.; Feel Good Friday, Fountain Park, at West Main and South Jefferson streets, Van Wert, Ohio; free; bring seating.

SATURDAY – Barrie Minniefield – 6 p.m.; parking lot at 121 W. Main St., next to Sweets on Main; free.

SATURDAY – Warrant – 7 p.m.; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. Highway 30 W.; tickets start at $29; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

SATURDAY – Chris Worth & Co. – 7 p.m.; Cricket's 7th St. Bar & Grille, 120 W. 7th St., Auburn; 260-925-9980.

SATURDAY – REO Speedwagon – 8 p.m.; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.

SUNDAY – Todd Herendeen and the Follow the Dream Band – 6 p.m.; DeKalb Outdoor Theater, 301 S. Center St., Auburn; free, donations accepted; bring blanket or chair.

SUNDAY – Hinder – 7:30 p.m.; with Moon Fever; Piere's Entertainment Center, 5629 St. Joe Road; advance tickets start at $30; Etix.com.

SUNDAY – Hotel California – A Salute to the Eagles – 8 p.m.; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; $28.50; 427-6000 or Ticketmaster.com.

TUESDAY – Gemini Syndrome – 7:30 p.m. ; Piere's Entertainment Center, 5629 St. Joe Road; $18 advance, $20 day of show; Etix.com

TUESDAY – Steve Earle and the Dukes – 8 p.m.; Piere's Entertainment Center, 5629 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $33; Etix.com.

WEDNESDAY – Samuel Harness – 6 p.m.; Summer Nights at the Embassy, Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $5; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

WEDNESDAY – Mike Mowry – 7 p.m.; 469 Sports and Spirits, 1322 Minnich Road, New Haven; no cover; 749-7207.

THURSDAY – She Bob! – 11:30 a.m.; Lunch on the Square, Freimann Square, corner of Main and Clinton streets; free.

THURSDAY – Sweetwater All Stars – 7 p.m.; Decatur Summer Concert Series, Madison Street Plaza, corner of 2nd and Madison streets, Decatur; free.

THURSDAY – Theory of a Dead Man – 8 p.m.; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $27.50 advance, $32.50 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Just announced

K.Flay: 8 p.m. Sept. 10; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $20 advance, $23 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com. Tickets on sale at 10 a.m. FRIDAY.

Chevelle: 8 p.m. Nov. 5; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $35 advance, $39.50 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com. Tickets on sale at 10 a.m. FRIDAY.

“The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical”: 6 p.m. Nov. 17; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $29.95; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com. Tickets on sale at 10 a.m. FRIDAY.

CANCELED

KT Tunstall: Aug. 20; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road. Tickets purchased by credit card will be automatically refunded. For refunds on tickets purchased with cash, go to the Clyde box office.

LOOKING AHEAD

Stayin' Alive: 8 p.m. Aug. 7; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.

Ennis & the Sound: 6 p.m. Aug. 11; Summer Nights at the Embassy, Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $5; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Sammy Hagar and the Circle: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Rumours – A Fleetwood Mac Tribute: 8 p.m. Aug. 14; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; $28.50; 427-6000 or Ticketmaster.com.

ZoSo: The Ultimate Led Zeppilin Experience: 8 p.m. Aug. 14; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $15 advance, $18 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Gordon Lightfoot: 8 p.m. Aug. 15; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $45; trine.edu/furth.

Ty Causey: 6 p.m. Aug. 18; Summer Nights at the Embassy, Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $5; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

George Thorogood and the Destroyers: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.

Gladys Knight: 7 p.m. Aug. 21; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; tickets start at $42.50; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

KelsiCote Amigo@s: 6 p.m. Aug. 25; Summer Nights at the Embassy, Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $5; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Tesla: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

TUSK – Fleetwood Mac tribute: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Jeff Allen, comedy: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $19; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

P.O.D.: 8 p.m. Aug. 26; Piere's Entertainment Center, 5629 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $32.50; Etix.com.

Samantha Fish: Aug. 27; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. Highway 30 W.; tickets start at $22.50; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

Nightrain: 8 p.m. Aug. 27; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $15 advance, $20 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Tusk – Fleetwood Mac Tribute: 8 p.m. Aug. 28; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $20; trine.edu/furth.

An Evening With the Fab Four: 7 p.m. Aug. 29. Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. Highway 30 W.; tickets start at $22.50; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

DSL – Dire Straits Legacy: 8 p.m. Aug. 29; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.

Julie Hadaway: 6 p.m. Sept. 1; Summer Nights at the Embassy, Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $5; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band: 7 p.m. Sept. 1; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. Highway 30 W.; tickets start at $29; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

Bachman Cummings: 8 p.m. Sept. 1; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; tickets start at $62.50; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.

Kool & the Gang: 7 p.m. Sept. 3; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; tickets start at $42.50; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

Tanya Tucker: 8 p.m. Sept. 3; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $45; trine.edu/furth.

Chris Lane: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 4; Van Wert County Fair, 1055 S. Washington St., Van Wert, Ohio; tickets start at $29; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

Soul Asylum: 7 p.m. Sept. 5; Piere's Entertainment Center, 5629 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $25; Etix.com

Incubus: 8 p.m. Sept. 6; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.

The Dean's List Jazz Group: 6 p.m. Sept. 8; Summer Nights at the Embassy, Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $5; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Building 429: 8 p.m. Sept. 10; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $15; trine.edu/furth.

Toad the Wet Sprocket: 7 p.m. Sept. 12; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $42; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Pixies: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.

Hairball: 8 p.m. Sept. 15; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $20 advance, $25 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Pure Prairie League: 7 p.m. Sept. 18; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. Highway 30 W.; tickets start at $22.50; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

Tower of Power: 7 p.m. Sept. 19; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. Highway 30 W.; tickets start at $25; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers: 8 p.m. Sept. 19; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Candlebox: 8 p.m. Sept. 22; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $25 advance, $30 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Lauren Daigle: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $29.50; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.

Pink Droyd: 7 p.m. Sept. 25; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. Highway 30 W.; tickets start at $15; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

Newsong: 8 p.m. Sept. 25; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $15; trine.edu/furth.

Buckets N Boards, comedy: 3 p.m. Sept. 26; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; tickets start at $15; 419-238-6722 or NPACVW.org.

Blue October: 8 p.m. Sept. 26; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $33 advance, $37.50 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Lee Brice: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $49; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

The Mersey Beatles: 7 p.m. Oct. 5; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $25; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Michael Palascak, comedy: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; $20; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

For King & Country: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $20; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.

Man In Black, Johnny Cash tribute: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; tickets start at $34; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

The Mersey Beatles: 8 p.m. Oct. 9; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $25; trine.edu/furth.

Stomp: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

John Crist, comedy: 7 p.m. Oct. 14; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $26.75; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Joe Satriani: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Buddy Guy with Ally Venable: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $45; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Jimmie Vaughan: 8 p.m. Oct. 20; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $20; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Etta May, comedy: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $19; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Kip Moore: 8 p.m. Oct. 21; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $30 advance, $40 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Jo Koy, comedy: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $35; 1-800-745-3000 or Ticketmaster.com.

Joe Bonamassa: 8 p.m. Oct. 27; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $69; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Leonid & Friends: 8 p.m. Oct. 27; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets starting at $25; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Zach Williams: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $28; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.

Ginger Billy, comedy: 8 p.m. Nov. 3; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $20; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

RAIN – Beatles tribute: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $38; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Matt Lowry: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $19; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Jeff Allen, comedy: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; tickets start at $27; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

Los Lobos: 8 p.m. Nov. 6; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Gojira: 7 p.m. Nov. 7; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $35 advance, $39.50 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Jinjer with Suicide Silence: 7:15 p.m. Nov. 10; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $27.50 advance, $32.50 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

MercyMe: 7 p.m. Nov. 12; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.

John Hiatt and the Jerry Douglas Band: 7 p.m. Nov. 13; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $30; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

“A Genesis Extravaganza,” The Musical Box: 8 p.m. Nov. 17; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Geoff Tate: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Sebastian Bach: 8:15 p.m. Nov. 18; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $25 advance, $30 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Brian Culbertson: 8 p.m. Nov. 19; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Three Dog Night: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 27; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Béla Fleck's My Bluegrass Heart: 7 p.m. Nov. 28; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $49.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Theory of a Dead Man: 8 p.m. Nov. 30; The Eclectic Room, 310 Wendell Jacob Ave., Angola; $30 advance, $35 day of show; TicketWeb.com.

The Lettermen: 8 p.m. Dec. 3; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $25; trine.edu/furth.

Wizards of Rock: Dec. 5; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

Celtic Angels Christmas: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

“A Motown Christmas”: 8 p.m. Dec. 7; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Thunderstruck: 8 p.m. Dec. 11; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $15 advance, $18 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Straight No Chaser: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Ernie Haase + Signature Sound: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

The Texas Tenors: 7 p.m. Dec. 18; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; $35; 419-238-6722 or NPACVW.org.

Brian Regan, comedy: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Trace Adkins: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $49; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

The Oak Ridge Boys: 3 p.m. Feb. 13; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

JoJo Siwa: 7 p.m. Feb. 15; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $39.50; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.

Gregory Porter: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $43.75; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Dennis DeYoung: 8 p.m. Feb. 19; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Orleans: 8 p.m. March 12; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $25; trine.edu/furth.

Eric Johnson: 7 p.m. March 13; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $25; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

ARRIVAL from Sweden: The Music of ABBA: 7:30 p.m. March 17; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

“Disney Princess: The Concert”: 2 p.m. March 27; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

“Menopause the Musical”: 7:30 p.m. April 2; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

MJ Live: 7:30 p.m. April 23; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Tom Segura, comedy: 7 p.m. May 20; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $36; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Air Supply: 8 p.m. June 11; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; tickets start at $39.50; 427-6000 or Ticketmaster.com.