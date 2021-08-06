Chaos, fans enjoyed by opener of series

When describing influences in her music, Nikki Hill shares a list of styles including rock, soul, garage, reggae, country, R&B and blues.

“When other folks describe me, I've heard everything from Tina Turner to Betty Davis to Bad Brains to AC/DC to James Brown to Wanda Jackson,” the singer and songwriter says. “I'll take it!”

The North Carolina native is the first performer in Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory's Botanical Roots Concert Series, which kicks off with Hill at 8:30 p.m. today. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. for the concerts, which take place rain or shine on the downtown venue's terrace.

The series also includes reggae from Zion Lion on Aug. 13, blues from Mississippi Heat on Aug. 20, and zydeco from Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers on Aug. 27.

Hill's latest album, “Feline Roots,” was released in 2018. To hear some of her music, go to NikkiHillRocks.com.

Hill answered these questions via email. The conversation has been edited.

Q. What was the first exciting “pinch me” moment you had in your music career? What was the most recent?

A. Getting a gig was just always exciting. Still is!

Not long after I started playing live shows, I ended up with this interesting opportunity to open for Nelly, and in the same weekend we also opened for Eileen Jewel. I thought, “Oh yeah, I love this chaos. Just throw me in!”

Most recently, it was getting through a full tour playing bass. It was a very new experience for me despite having played so many shows leading and fronting my own band and singing. It gave me those same feelings as when I first started, which was beautiful.

Q. What is the experience you're looking to give an audience? What do you want them to remember about your show a week later?

A. I always love when someone remembers a song I wrote. They ask after the show or message me later on about the title or comment on the melody or lyrics.

As far as experience, I like to give and leave good energy. Something that people can take with them afterwards and later think about how good they felt while they were there and maybe even feel better when they leave. That's plenty of satisfaction right there.

Q. Fort Wayne has a growing reputation for public art. If someone were to design an outdoor mural on your life and music, what would it have to include?

A. I can't wait to see some of the public art! My mural would have to include a mix of gospel, punk, rock 'n' roll, panthers, plants, Afros, lots of color and attitude!

Q. When you're in a new city, is there any type of activity or attraction that you look for when you have a few hours free from touring?

A. Both myself and the whole band love to eat, so if there is local culture surrounding the food, we love to explore that together. If there is a record store, book store, or vintage or thrift store and we have time, I am definitely there. If the weather is nice, I love to walk around and explore, so parks and museums are a big plus too.

Q. What artists besides yourself should people be listening to if they aren't already? Who's that hidden gem you want the world to know about?

A. There are so many great artists out there that I'm also happy to call friends and peers. The list could go on and on, but I am looking forward to the whole world discovering SUSU, Liz Brasher, Kam Franklin, Sunny War, Jessy Wilson, Jackie Venson and Celisse to name a few!

cmcmaken@jg.net