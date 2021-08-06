The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, August 06, 2021 1:00 am

    Music Calendar

    Journal Gazette

    BLUEGRASS

    FRIDAY – Audie Blaylock & Redline – 7:30 p.m.; DeKalb Outdoor Theater, 301 South Center St., Auburn; free, donations accepted; bring blanket or chair.

    Blues

    MONDAY – G-Money and guests – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

    CHRISTIAN

    FRIDAY – Building 429 – 7:30 p.m.; Feel Good Friday, Fountain Park, at West Main and South Jefferson streets, Van Wert, Ohio; free; bring seating.

    SATURDAY – The Guardians – 6 p.m.; Gospel Barn, 429 E. Dustman Road, Bluffton; $10 at the door; 651-269-2120 or www.thegospelbarnofbluffton.com.

    CLASSICAL

    FRIDAY – Fort Wayne Philharmonic Wayne Street Strings – 8 p.m.; James Cultural Plaza, 208 W. 7th St., Auburn; free.

    SUNDAY – Auburn Community Band – 2:30 p.m.; DeKalb Outdoor Theater, 301 South Center St., Auburn; free, donations accepted; bring blanket or chair.

    TUESDAY – Fort Wayne Area Community Band – 7:30 p.m.; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; free.

    WEDNESDAY – Fort Wayne Philharmonic West Central Winds – 10 a.m.; Crescendo Coffee and More, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

    WEDNESDAY – Fort Wayne Philharmonic Calhoun Brass Quintet – Noon; Live at Lunch, Crescendo Cafe, Sweetwater Sound, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; free.

    COUNTRY

    THURSDAY – Josh Melton Band – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

    Jazz

    FRIDAY – James Baker Duo – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth's Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.

    SATURDAY – James Baker Trio – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth's Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.

    WEDNESDAY – Colin Boyd Trio – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

    SOUL

    FRIDAY – Nikki Hill – 8:30 p.m.; Terrace Garden, Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $6 ages 13 and older, free ages 12 and younger; 427-6440 or BotanicalConservatory.org; bring seating.

    Variety

    FRIDAY – Melisa's Latin Beat – 6 p.m.; The Landing, West Columbia Street; free.

    FRIDAY – Uncle Muscle – 6 p.m.; First Friday, courthouse square at Van Buren and Chauncey streets, Columbia City; free.

    FRIDAY – reGeneration X – 6:30 p.m.; Friday Nites Live, Jefferson Pointe fountain, 4130 W. Jefferson Blvd.; free.

    FRIDAY – Big Bang Baby (Stone Temple Pilots tribute), Toga – 7:30 p.m.; Kehoe Park, 2883 Indiana 124, Bluffton; free; bring seating. Rain site is Bluffton High School, 1 Tiger Trail, Bluffton.

    FRIDAY – New Millennium Band – 8 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

    FRIDAY – Ty Causey – 9 p.m.; Flashback Live, 4201 N. Wells St.; $5 cover; 422-5292.

    FRIDAY – Chris Worth – 9:30 p.m.; Club Paradise, 3861 N. Bay View Road, Angola; no cover; 260-833-7082.

    SATURDAY – Jana DeBusk – 6 p.m.; PNC Plaza, 110 W. Berry St.; free.

    SATURDAY – Stayin' Alive – 8 p.m.; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.

    SATURDAY – Fort Wayne Funk Orchestra – 8 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

    SATURDAY – Todd Harrold and Dan Mowan – 8 p.m.; Soul Pig BBQ, 135 S. 2nd St., Decatur; no cover; 260-301-9800.

    SUNDAY – Casual Friday – 7 p.m.; Kehoe Park, 2883 Indiana 124, Bluffton; free; bring seating. Rain site is Bluffton High School, 1 Tiger Trail, Bluffton.

    TUESDAY – Carolyn and Dave Martin – 6 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

    WEDNESDAY – Joe Justice – 10 a.m.; Brightstar Senior Living, 11430 Coldwater Road; 234-2929.

    WEDNESDAY – Ennis & the Sound – 6 p.m.; Summer Nights at the Embassy, Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $5; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

    WEDNESDAY – Chris Worth – 6 p.m.; Auburn City Steakhouse, 203 S. Main St., Auburn; no cover; 260-333-7337.

    WEDNESDAY – Jon Durnell – 7 p.m.; 469 Sports and Spirits, 1322 Minnich Road, New Haven; no cover; 749-7207.

    THURSDAY – McKenna Parks – 11:30 a.m.; Lunch on the Square, Freimann Square, corner of Main and Clinton streets; free.

    THURSDAY – Joe Justice – Noon; Story Point Senior Living, 3715 Union Chapel Road; 483-5590.

    THURSDAY – Ron Rumbaugh – 6 p.m.; Brewskies Bar & Grill, 3885 N. Bay View Road, Angola; 260-833-9676.

    THURSDAY – The Bulldogs – 7 p.m.; Decatur Summer Concert Series, Madison Street Plaza, corner of 2nd and Madison streets, Decatur; free.

    Just announced

    Mersey Beatles: 8 p.m. Oct. 9; T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $25; trine.edu/furth.

    Gin Blossoms: 7 p.m. Oct. 31; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $25 advance, $29.50 day of show; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com. Tickets on sale at 10 a.m. today.

    Big Bad Voodoo Daddy: 7 p.m. Dec. 5; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39.50; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com. Tickets on sale at 10 a.m. today.

    “A Nashville Family Christmas”: 7 p.m. Dec. 12; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $25; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com. Tickets on sale at 10 a.m. today.

    CANCELED

    Summit City Vocal Classic: Originally scheduled for Saturday at Embassy Theatre. Refunds at point of purchase; questions to Embassy box office, 424-5665.

    POSTPONED

    Gordon Lightfoot: Originally scheduled for Aug. 15 at T. Furth Center for Performing Arts in Angola; tickets start at $45; trine.edu/furth. Will be rescheduled for early 2022 and tickets will be honored then. Refunds available by emailing trinetickets@trine.edu.

    LOOKING AHEAD

    Sammy Hagar and the Circle: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

    Rumours – A Fleetwood Mac Tribute: 8 p.m. Aug. 14; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; $28.50; 427-6000 or Ticketmaster.com.

    ZoSo: The Ultimate Led Zeppilin Experience: 8 p.m. Aug. 14; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $15 advance, $18 day of show; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

    Ty Causey: 6 p.m. Aug. 18; Summer Nights at the Embassy, Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $5; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

    George Thorogood and the Destroyers: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.

    Gladys Knight: 7 p.m. Aug. 21; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; tickets start at $42.50; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

    KelsiCote Amigo@s: 6 p.m. Aug. 25; Summer Nights at the Embassy, Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $5; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

    Tesla: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

    TUSK – Fleetwood Mac tribute: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

    Jeff Allen, comedy: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $19; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

    P.O.D.: 8 p.m. Aug. 26; Piere's Entertainment Center, 5629 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $32.50; Etix.com.

    Samantha Fish: Aug. 27; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; tickets start at $22.50; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

    Nightrain: 8 p.m. Aug. 27; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $15 advance, $20 day of show; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

    Tusk – Fleetwood Mac Tribute: 8 p.m. Aug. 28; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $20; trine.edu/furth.

    An Evening With the Fab Four: 7 p.m. Aug. 29. Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; tickets start at $22.50; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

    DSL – Dire Straits Legacy: 8 p.m. Aug. 29; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.

    Julie Hadaway: 6 p.m. Sept. 1; Summer Nights at the Embassy, Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $5; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

    Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band: 7 p.m. Sept. 1; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; tickets start at $29; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

    Bachman Cummings: 8 p.m. Sept. 1; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; tickets start at $62.50; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.

    Kool & the Gang: 7 p.m. Sept. 3; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; tickets start at $42.50; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

    Tanya Tucker: 8 p.m. Sept. 3; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $45; trine.edu/furth.

    Chris Lane: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 4; Van Wert County Fair, 1055 S. Washington St., Van Wert, Ohio; tickets start at $29; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

    Soul Asylum: 7 p.m. Sept. 5; Piere's Entertainment Center, 5629 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $25; Etix.com

    Incubus: 8 p.m. Sept. 6; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.

    The Dean's List Jazz Group: 6 p.m. Sept. 8; Summer Nights at the Embassy, Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $5; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

    K.Flay: 8 p.m. Sept. 10; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $20 advance, $23 day of show; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

    Building 429: 8 p.m. Sept. 10; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $15; trine.edu/furth.

    Toad the Wet Sprocket: 7 p.m. Sept. 12; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $42; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

    Pixies: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.

    Hairball: 8 p.m. Sept. 15; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $20 advance, $25 day of show; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

    Pure Prairie League: 7 p.m. Sept. 18; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; tickets start at $22.50; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

    Tower of Power: 7 p.m. Sept. 19; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; tickets start at $25; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

    Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers: 8 p.m. Sept. 19; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

    Candlebox: 8 p.m. Sept. 22; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $25 advance, $30 day of show; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

    Lauren Daigle: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $29.50; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.

    Pink Droyd: 7 p.m. Sept. 25; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; tickets start at $15; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

    Newsong: 8 p.m. Sept. 25; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $15; trine.edu/furth.

    Buckets N Boards, comedy: 3 p.m. Sept. 26; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; tickets start at $15; 419-238-6722 or NPACVW.org.

    Blue October: 8 p.m. Sept. 26; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $33 advance, $37.50 day of show; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

    Lee Brice: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $49; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

    The Mersey Beatles: 7 p.m. Oct. 5; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $25; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

    Michael Palascak, comedy: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; $20; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

    For King & Country: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $20; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.

    Man In Black, Johnny Cash tribute: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; tickets start at $34; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

    The Mersey Beatles: 8 p.m. Oct. 9; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $25; trine.edu/furth.

    Stomp: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

    John Crist, comedy: 7 p.m. Oct. 14; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $26.75; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

    Joe Satriani: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

    Buddy Guy with Ally Venable: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $45; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

    Jimmie Vaughan: 8 p.m. Oct. 20; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $20; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

    Etta May, comedy: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $19; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

    Kip Moore: 8 p.m. Oct. 21; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $30 advance, $40 day of show; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

    Jo Koy, comedy: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $35; 800-745-3000 or Ticketmaster.com.

    Joe Bonamassa: 8 p.m. Oct. 27; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $69; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

    Leonid & Friends: 8 p.m. Oct. 27; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets starting at $25; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

    Zach Williams: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $28; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.

    Ginger Billy, comedy: 8 p.m. Nov. 3; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $20; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

    RAIN – Beatles tribute: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $38; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

    Chevelle: 8 p.m. Nov. 5; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $35 advance, $39.50 day of show; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

    Matt Lowry: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $19; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

    Jeff Allen, comedy: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; tickets start at $27; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

    Los Lobos: 8 p.m. Nov. 6; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

    Gojira: 7 p.m. Nov. 7; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $35 advance, $39.50 day of show; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

    Jinjer with Suicide Silence: 7:15 p.m. Nov. 10; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $27.50 advance, $32.50 day of show; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

    MercyMe: 7 p.m. Nov. 12; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.

    John Hiatt and the Jerry Douglas Band: 7 p.m. Nov. 13; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $30; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

    “The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical”: 6 p.m. Nov. 17; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $29.95; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

    “A Genesis Extravaganza,” The Musical Box: 8 p.m. Nov. 17; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

    Geoff Tate: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

    Sebastian Bach: 8:15 p.m. Nov. 18; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $25 advance, $30 day of show; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

    Brian Culbertson: 8 p.m. Nov. 19; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39.50; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

    Three Dog Night: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 27; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

    Béla Fleck's My Bluegrass Heart: 7 p.m. Nov. 28; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $49.50; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

    Theory of a Deadman: 8 p.m. Nov. 30; The Eclectic Room, 310 Wendell Jacob Ave., Angola; $30 advance, $35 day of show; TicketWeb.com.

    The Lettermen: 8 p.m. Dec. 3; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $25; trine.edu/furth.

    Wizards of Rock: Dec. 5; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

    Celtic Angels Christmas: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

    “A Motown Christmas”: 8 p.m. Dec. 7; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

    Thunderstruck: 8 p.m. Dec. 11; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $15 advance, $18 day of show; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

    Straight No Chaser: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

    Ernie Haase + Signature Sound: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

    The Texas Tenors: 7 p.m. Dec. 18; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; $35; 419-238-6722 or NPACVW.org.

    Brian Regan, comedy: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

    Trace Adkins: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $49; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

    The Oak Ridge Boys: 3 p.m. Feb. 13; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

    JoJo Siwa: 7 p.m. Feb. 15; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $39.50; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.

    Gregory Porter: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $43.75; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

    Dennis DeYoung: 8 p.m. Feb. 19; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

    Orleans: 8 p.m. March 12; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $25; trine.edu/furth.

    Eric Johnson: 7 p.m. March 13; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $25; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

    ARRIVAL from Sweden: The Music of ABBA: 7:30 p.m. March 17; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

    “Disney Princess: The Concert”: 2 p.m. March 27; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

    “Menopause the Musical”: 7:30 p.m. April 2; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

    MJ Live: 7:30 p.m. April 23; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

    Tom Segura, comedy: 7 p.m. May 20; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $36; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

    Air Supply: 8 p.m. June 11; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; tickets start at $39.50; 427-6000 or Ticketmaster.com.

