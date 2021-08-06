Philharmonic announces sensory show, family concerts and chamber series

Fort Wayne Philharmonic is adding a sensory friendly concert as it fills out its 2021-22 season.

The April 2 concert at Purdue University Fort Wayne's Rhinehart Music Center is a 30-minute program designed for children and adults with sensory issues or additional needs, the orchestra announced Wednesday. There will be a quiet space provided, a sign language interpreter on stage, large print and Braille programs, and volunteers to provide assistance.

Also announced this week were the annual “Halloween Spooktacular” on Oct. 30 as part of the Philharmonic's Family Series. The series also includes “Intergalactic Fantasy” on Jan. 22 with a program of classical favorites and scores from film and television. Both of the Family Series shows are at PFW.

The Freimann Series of chamber music will take place at The History Center. On tap are “All Beethoven” on Oct. 17, “Debussy, Mozart, and Tchaikovsky” on Feb. 13, “Ravel's Quartet” on March 13 and “Brahms Quartet” on May 1.

The orchestra will perform the scores during a Embassy Theatre screenings of “Psycho” on Oct. 29 and “Home Alone” on Nov. 13. Holiday favorite “Messiah by Candlelight” will be performed Dec. 16 and 17 at First Wayne Street United Methodist Church.

The Philharmonic and Fort Wayne Ballet will collaborate April 22, 23 and 24 for performances of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's “Sleeping Beauty” at Arts United Center.

“The remainder of the 2021-2022 Season contains some of the most cherished and revered concert events the Philharmonic traditionally presents each year,” music director Andrew Constantine says in a news release. “When we speak of the Philharmonic's role in education and engagement, these concerts and activities epitomize the institution's massive reach and importance to generations of Hoosier citizens.”

These dates join previously announced Masterworks, Pops and Holiday Pops series on the orchestra's calendar. After extended negotiations, the Philharmonic and its musicians reached a contract agreement in May that allows for summer concerts and a 2021-22 season.

The full season opens Oct. 2 with a Masterworks performance of “Beethoven's Eroica.” Season tickets are available now and individual concert tickets go on sale at noon Aug. 20.

