    Friday, August 13, 2021 1:00 am

    Charts

    Billboard

    Among the latest national chart leaders:

    Songs

    1. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

    2. “Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo

    3. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa

    4. “Butter,” BTS

    5. “Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran

    Albums

    1. “Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

    2. “F*ck Love,” The Kid Laroi

    3. “Sour,” Olivia Rodrigo

    4. “Welcome 2 America,” Prince

    5. “Planet Her,” Doja Cat

    Box office

    The top earning movies at the domestic box office last weekend:

    1. “The Suicide Squad”

    2. “Jungle Cruise”

    3. “Old”

    4. “Black Widow”

    5. “Stillwater”

    6. “The Green Knight”

    7. “Space Jam: A New Legacy”

    8. “Snake Eyes”

    9. “Escape Room: Tournament of Champions”

    10. “F9: The Fast Saga”

    Nielsen

    Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Aug. 2-8:

    1. “Summer Olympics” (Tuesday), NBC, 14.31 million

    2. “Summer Olympics” (Monday), NBC, 13.71 million

    3. “Summer Olympics” (Wednesday), NBC, 11.01 million

    4. “Summer Olympics” (Thursday), NBC, 10.99 million

    5. “Summer Olympics” (Friday), NBC, 9.85 million

    6. “Summer Olympics Closing Ceremony,” NBC, 8.82 million

    7. “Summer Olympics” (Saturday), NBC, 8.45 million

    8. NFL Exhibition Football: Dallas vs. Pittsburgh, Fox, 7.31 million

    9. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 6.10 million

    10. “Tokyo Gold,” NBC, 5.84 million

    Sources: Associated Press, Billboard.com, BoxOfficeMojo.com

