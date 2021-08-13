Billboard

Among the latest national chart leaders:

Songs

1. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

2. “Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo

3. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa

4. “Butter,” BTS

5. “Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran

Albums

1. “Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

2. “F*ck Love,” The Kid Laroi

3. “Sour,” Olivia Rodrigo

4. “Welcome 2 America,” Prince

5. “Planet Her,” Doja Cat

Box office

The top earning movies at the domestic box office last weekend:

1. “The Suicide Squad”

2. “Jungle Cruise”

3. “Old”

4. “Black Widow”

5. “Stillwater”

6. “The Green Knight”

7. “Space Jam: A New Legacy”

8. “Snake Eyes”

9. “Escape Room: Tournament of Champions”

10. “F9: The Fast Saga”

Nielsen

Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Aug. 2-8:

1. “Summer Olympics” (Tuesday), NBC, 14.31 million

2. “Summer Olympics” (Monday), NBC, 13.71 million

3. “Summer Olympics” (Wednesday), NBC, 11.01 million

4. “Summer Olympics” (Thursday), NBC, 10.99 million

5. “Summer Olympics” (Friday), NBC, 9.85 million

6. “Summer Olympics Closing Ceremony,” NBC, 8.82 million

7. “Summer Olympics” (Saturday), NBC, 8.45 million

8. NFL Exhibition Football: Dallas vs. Pittsburgh, Fox, 7.31 million

9. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 6.10 million

10. “Tokyo Gold,” NBC, 5.84 million

Sources: Associated Press, Billboard.com, BoxOfficeMojo.com