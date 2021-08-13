Friday, August 13, 2021 1:00 am
Among the latest national chart leaders:
Songs
1. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
2. “Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo
3. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa
4. “Butter,” BTS
5. “Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran
Albums
1. “Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish
2. “F*ck Love,” The Kid Laroi
3. “Sour,” Olivia Rodrigo
4. “Welcome 2 America,” Prince
5. “Planet Her,” Doja Cat
Box office
The top earning movies at the domestic box office last weekend:
1. “The Suicide Squad”
2. “Jungle Cruise”
3. “Old”
4. “Black Widow”
5. “Stillwater”
6. “The Green Knight”
7. “Space Jam: A New Legacy”
8. “Snake Eyes”
9. “Escape Room: Tournament of Champions”
10. “F9: The Fast Saga”
Nielsen
Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Aug. 2-8:
1. “Summer Olympics” (Tuesday), NBC, 14.31 million
2. “Summer Olympics” (Monday), NBC, 13.71 million
3. “Summer Olympics” (Wednesday), NBC, 11.01 million
4. “Summer Olympics” (Thursday), NBC, 10.99 million
5. “Summer Olympics” (Friday), NBC, 9.85 million
6. “Summer Olympics Closing Ceremony,” NBC, 8.82 million
7. “Summer Olympics” (Saturday), NBC, 8.45 million
8. NFL Exhibition Football: Dallas vs. Pittsburgh, Fox, 7.31 million
9. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 6.10 million
10. “Tokyo Gold,” NBC, 5.84 million
