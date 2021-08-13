Music Calendar

Blues

MONDAY – G-Money and guests – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

CHRISTIAN

FRIDAY – Mark Dubbeld Family – 7 p.m.; Historical Tabernacle, 301 Keller St., Monroe; 260-413-2004.

CLASSICAL

FRIDAY – Fort Wayne Philharmonic Freimann Quartet – Noon; Sweetwater Sound, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; free.

SUNDAY – “Constantine Conducts Classical Favorites,” Fort Wayne Philharmonic – 7:30 p.m.; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; free.

COUNTRY

WEDNESDAY – Ross Kinsey, Justin Bailey – 5 p.m.; Muddy River Concert Series, Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; free.

Jazz

FRIDAY – James Baker Duo – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth's Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.

SATURDAY – James Baker Trio – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth's Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.

WEDNESDAY – Jordan West Band – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

Reggae

FRIDAY – Zion Lion – 8:30 p.m.; Terrace Garden, Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $6 ages 13 and older, free ages 12 and younger; 427-6440 or BotanicalConservatory.org; bring seating.

Variety

FRIDAY – Aleena York & Blue Pluto – 6 p.m.; The Landing, West Columbia Street; free.

FRIDAY – Sugar Shot – 6:30 p.m.; Friday Nites Live, Jefferson Pointe fountain, 4130 W. Jefferson Blvd.; free.

FRIDAY – Chris Worth and Howard Sims – 7 p.m.; American Legion Post 148, 705 E Lewis St.; no cover; 423-4751.

FRIDAY – Joe Justice – 7 p.m.; HT2, 10212 Chestnut Plaza Drive; no cover; 616-0444.

FRIDAY – Sammy Hagar and the Circle – 7:30 p.m.; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

FRIDAY – Melisa's Latin Beat – Dance lessons at 7:15 p.m., music starts at 7:30 p.m.; DeKalb Outdoor Theater, 301 South Center St., Auburn; free, donations accepted; bring blanket or chair.

FRIDAY – Kat Bowser – 8 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

FRIDAY – Todd Harrold and Dan Mowan – 8 p.m.; Dreamers Hookah Lounge, 1407 S. Calhoun St.; $5 cover; 424-0442.

FRIDAY – Nick Harless – 8 p.m.; Kehoe Park, 2883 Indiana 124, Bluffton; free; bring seating. Rain site is Bluffton High School, 1 Tiger Trail, Bluffton.

SATURDAY – El Camino Hot Tub, Justin Bailey, Sunny Taylor Band, the Illegals – 6 p.m.; Rock the Plaza, Allen County Public Library plaza, 900 Library Plaza; free.

SATURDAY – KelsiCote – 6 p.m.; PNC Plaza, 110 W. Berry St.; free.

SATURDAY – Todd Harrold and Eric Clancy – 6:30 p.m.; Club Soda, 235 E. Superior St.; no cover; 426-3442.

SATURDAY – Roustabout – 6:30 p.m.; Music in the City, Jefferson Street between Washington and Market streets, downtown Huntington; free; bring seating.

SATURDAY – Sweetwater All Stars – 8 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

SATURDAY – Rumours – A Fleetwood Mac Tribute – 8 p.m.; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; $28.50; 427-6000 or Ticketmaster.com.

SATURDAY – ZoSo: The Ultimate Led Zeppilin Experience – 8 p.m.; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $15 advance, $18 day of show; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

SUNDAY – Joe Justice – Noon; Story Point Senior Living, 3715 Union Chapel Road; no cover; 483-5590.

SUNDAY – New Horizons Band – 1 p.m.; Riverfront Sunday Heritage Concert Series, Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; free.

SUNDAY – “Best of Broadway,” Heartland Sings – 4 p.m. AEP Plaza, 101 E. Washington Blvd.; free.

TUESDAY – Todd Harrold and Dan Mowan – 6 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

WEDNESDAY – Ty Causey – 6 p.m.; Summer Nights at the Embassy, Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $5; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

WEDNESDAY – Joe Justice – 6:30 p.m.; Union 12 Event Center, 7563 Lincolnway Road, Columbia City; 260-203-0239.

WEDNESDAY – Gray Matter – 7 p.m.; 469 Sports and Spirits, 1322 Minnich Road, New Haven; no cover; 749-7207.

THURSDAY – The Mad Scatter and Friends – 11:30 a.m.; Lunch on the Square, Freimann Square, corner of Main and Clinton streets; free.

THURSDAY – Jim Weber – 5:30 p.m.; Zollner Golf Course clubhouse patio, MTI Center, Trine University, 1215 Thunder Ave., Angola; 260-665-4269.

THURSDAY – Joe Justice – 6:30 p.m.; teds market, 12628 Coldwater Road; 888-260-0351.

THURSDAY – Aleena York and Blue Pluto – 7 p.m.; Decatur Summer Concert Series, Madison Street Plaza, corner of 2nd and Madison streets, Decatur; free.

Just announced

Jake Shimabukuro: 8 p.m. Oct. 9; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $20; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com. Tickets on sale at 10 a.m. today.

CANCELED

Bachman Cummings: The Sept. 1 show at Foellinger Theatre has been canceled. Ticket purchases through Ticketmaster.com will be refunded automatically. Call 427-6000 for refunds on tickets purchased through the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation office.

LOOKING AHEAD

George Thorogood and the Destroyers: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.

Gladys Knight: 7 p.m. Aug. 21; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; tickets start at $42.50; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

KelsiCote Amigo@s: 6 p.m. Aug. 25; Summer Nights at the Embassy, Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $5; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Tesla: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

TUSK – Fleetwood Mac tribute: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Jeff Allen, comedy: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $19; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

P.O.D.: 8 p.m. Aug. 26; Piere's Entertainment Center, 5629 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $32.50; Etix.com.

Samantha Fish: Aug. 27; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; tickets start at $22.50; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

Nightrain: 8 p.m. Aug. 27; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $15 advance, $20 day of show; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Tusk – Fleetwood Mac Tribute: 8 p.m. Aug. 28; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $20; trine.edu/furth.

An Evening With the Fab Four: 7 p.m. Aug. 29. Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; tickets start at $22.50; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

DSL – Dire Straits Legacy: 8 p.m. Aug. 29; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.

Julie Hadaway: 6 p.m. Sept. 1; Summer Nights at the Embassy, Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $5; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band: 7 p.m. Sept. 1; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; tickets start at $29; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

Kool & the Gang: 7 p.m. Sept. 3; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; tickets start at $42.50; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

Tanya Tucker: 8 p.m. Sept. 3; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $45; trine.edu/furth.

Chris Lane: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 4; Van Wert County Fair, 1055 S. Washington St., Van Wert, Ohio; tickets start at $29; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

Soul Asylum: 7 p.m. Sept. 5; Piere's Entertainment Center, 5629 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $25; Etix.com

Incubus: 8 p.m. Sept. 6; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.

The Dean's List Jazz Group: 6 p.m. Sept. 8; Summer Nights at the Embassy, Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $5; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

K.Flay: 8 p.m. Sept. 10; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $20 advance, $23 day of show; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Building 429: 8 p.m. Sept. 10; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $15; trine.edu/furth.

Toad the Wet Sprocket: 7 p.m. Sept. 12; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $42; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Pixies: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.

Hairball: 8 p.m. Sept. 15; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $20 advance, $25 day of show; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Pure Prairie League: 7 p.m. Sept. 18; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; tickets start at $22.50; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

Tower of Power: 7 p.m. Sept. 19; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; tickets start at $25; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers: 8 p.m. Sept. 19; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Candlebox: 8 p.m. Sept. 22; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $25 advance, $30 day of show; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Lauren Daigle: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $29.50; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.

Pink Droyd: 7 p.m. Sept. 25; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; tickets start at $15; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

Newsong: 8 p.m. Sept. 25; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $15; trine.edu/furth.

Buckets N Boards, comedy: 3 p.m. Sept. 26; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; tickets start at $15; 419-238-6722 or NPACVW.org.

Blue October: 8 p.m. Sept. 26; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $33 advance, $37.50 day of show; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Lee Brice: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $49; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

The Mersey Beatles: 7 p.m. Oct. 5; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $25; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Michael Palascak, comedy: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; $20; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

For King & Country: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $20; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.

Man In Black, Johnny Cash tribute: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; tickets start at $34; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

Mersey Beatles: 8 p.m. Oct. 9; T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $25; trine.edu/furth.

The Mersey Beatles: 8 p.m. Oct. 9; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $25; trine.edu/furth.

Stomp: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

John Crist, comedy: 7 p.m. Oct. 14; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $26.75; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Joe Satriani: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Buddy Guy with Ally Venable: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $45; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Jimmie Vaughan: 8 p.m. Oct. 20; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $20; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Etta May, comedy: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $19; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Kip Moore: 8 p.m. Oct. 21; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $30 advance, $40 day of show; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Jo Koy, comedy: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $35; 800-745-3000 or Ticketmaster.com.

Joe Bonamassa: 8 p.m. Oct. 27; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $69; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Leonid & Friends: 8 p.m. Oct. 27; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets starting at $25; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Zach Williams: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $28; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.

Gin Blossoms: 7 p.m. Oct. 31; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $25 advance, $29.50 day of show; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Ginger Billy, comedy: 8 p.m. Nov. 3; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $20; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

RAIN – Beatles tribute: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $38; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Chevelle: 8 p.m. Nov. 5; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $35 advance, $39.50 day of show; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Matt Lowry: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $19; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Jeff Allen, comedy: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; tickets start at $27; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

Los Lobos: 8 p.m. Nov. 6; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Gojira: 7 p.m. Nov. 7; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $35 advance, $39.50 day of show; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Jinjer with Suicide Silence: 7:15 p.m. Nov. 10; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $27.50 advance, $32.50 day of show; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

MercyMe: 7 p.m. Nov. 12; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.

John Hiatt and the Jerry Douglas Band: 7 p.m. Nov. 13; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $30; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

“The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical”: 6 p.m. Nov. 17; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $29.95; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

“A Genesis Extravaganza,” The Musical Box: 8 p.m. Nov. 17; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Geoff Tate: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Sebastian Bach: 8:15 p.m. Nov. 18; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $25 advance, $30 day of show; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Brian Culbertson: 8 p.m. Nov. 19; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39.50; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Three Dog Night: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 27; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Béla Fleck's My Bluegrass Heart: 7 p.m. Nov. 28; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $49.50; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Theory of a Deadman: 8 p.m. Nov. 30; The Eclectic Room, 310 Wendell Jacob Ave., Angola; $30 advance, $35 day of show; TicketWeb.com.

The Lettermen: 8 p.m. Dec. 3; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $25; trine.edu/furth.

Wizards of Rock: Dec. 5; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy: 7 p.m. Dec. 5; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39.50; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Celtic Angels Christmas: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

“A Motown Christmas”: 8 p.m. Dec. 7; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Thunderstruck: 8 p.m. Dec. 11; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $15 advance, $18 day of show; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

“A Nashville Family Christmas”: 7 p.m. Dec. 12; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $25; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Straight No Chaser: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Ernie Haase + Signature Sound: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

The Texas Tenors: 7 p.m. Dec. 18; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; $35; 419-238-6722 or NPACVW.org.

Brian Regan, comedy: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Trace Adkins: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $49; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

The Oak Ridge Boys: 3 p.m. Feb. 13; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

JoJo Siwa: 7 p.m. Feb. 15; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $39.50; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.

Gregory Porter: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $43.75; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Dennis DeYoung: 8 p.m. Feb. 19; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Orleans: 8 p.m. March 12; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $25; trine.edu/furth.

Eric Johnson: 7 p.m. March 13; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $25; Clyde box office, 800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

ARRIVAL from Sweden: The Music of ABBA: 7:30 p.m. March 17; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

“Disney Princess: The Concert”: 2 p.m. March 27; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

“Menopause the Musical”: 7:30 p.m. April 2; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

MJ Live: 7:30 p.m. April 23; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Tom Segura, comedy: 7 p.m. May 20; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $36; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Air Supply: 8 p.m. June 11; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; tickets start at $39.50; 427-6000 or Ticketmaster.com.