Billboard
Among the latest national chart leaders:
Songs
1. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
2. “Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran
3. “Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo
4. “Rumors,” Lizzo & Cardi B
5. “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat
Albums
1. “Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish
2. “Planet Her,” Doja Cat
3. “Sour,” Olivia Rodrigo
4. “F*ck Love,” The Kid Laroi
5. “Dangerous: The Double Album,” Morgan Wallen
Box office
The top earning movies at the domestic box office last weekend:
1. “Free Guy”
2. “PAW Patrol: The Movie”
3. “Jungle Cruise”
4. “Don't Breathe 2”
5. “Respect”
6. “The Suicide Squad”
7. “The Protege”
8. “The Night House”
9. “Reminiscence”
10. “Old”
Nielsen
Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Aug. 16-22:
1. “America's Got Talent” (Tuesday), NBC, 6.9 million
2. “60 Minutes Presents,” CBS, 5.98 million
3. “America's Got Talent” (Wednesday), NBC, 5.74 million
4. “Hannity” (Tuesday), Fox News Channel, 4.82 million
5. “Celebrity Family Feud,” ABC, 4.75 million
6. “America's Funniest Home Videos,” ABC, 4.3 million
7. “Big Brother” (Thursday), CBS, 4.05 million
8. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Monday), Fox News Channel, 4.04 million
9. “Big Brother” (Sunday), CBS, 3.9 million
10. “The Chase,” ABC, 3.86 million
Sources: Associated Press, Billboard.com, BoxOfficeMojo.com
