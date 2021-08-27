Billboard

Among the latest national chart leaders:

Songs

1. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

2. “Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran

3. “Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo

4. “Rumors,” Lizzo & Cardi B

5. “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat

Albums

1. “Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

2. “Planet Her,” Doja Cat

3. “Sour,” Olivia Rodrigo

4. “F*ck Love,” The Kid Laroi

5. “Dangerous: The Double Album,” Morgan Wallen

Box office

The top earning movies at the domestic box office last weekend:

1. “Free Guy”

2. “PAW Patrol: The Movie”

3. “Jungle Cruise”

4. “Don't Breathe 2”

5. “Respect”

6. “The Suicide Squad”

7. “The Protege”

8. “The Night House”

9. “Reminiscence”

10. “Old”

Nielsen

Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Aug. 16-22:

1. “America's Got Talent” (Tuesday), NBC, 6.9 million

2. “60 Minutes Presents,” CBS, 5.98 million

3. “America's Got Talent” (Wednesday), NBC, 5.74 million

4. “Hannity” (Tuesday), Fox News Channel, 4.82 million

5. “Celebrity Family Feud,” ABC, 4.75 million

6. “America's Funniest Home Videos,” ABC, 4.3 million

7. “Big Brother” (Thursday), CBS, 4.05 million

8. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Monday), Fox News Channel, 4.04 million

9. “Big Brother” (Sunday), CBS, 3.9 million

10. “The Chase,” ABC, 3.86 million

Sources: Associated Press, Billboard.com, BoxOfficeMojo.com