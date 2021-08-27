Fort Wayne Philharmonic announces season for youth programs

A rescheduled performance at Carnegie Hall is part of the 2021-22 season announced this week by Fort Wayne Philharmonic's Youth Symphony Orchestras.

The New York performance at a festival of American Youth Orchestras will take place between June 10 and 14. The YSO was scheduled to perform at Carnegie in April 2020, but it was postponed.

The local season includes the YSO performing a piece by Aram Khachaturian side-by-side with the Philharmonic on Oct. 23 during the professional orchestra's Masterworks concert “The Rach 2” at Embassy Theatre.

The youth orchestra offers a fall concert, “Mozart & Monsters,” on Oct. 31 at Purdue University Fort Wayne and will perform during the annual Night of Lights downtown Nov. 24.

YSO will perform a spring concert March 13 at PFW before a FAME performance at Grand Wayne Center on March 20 with the theme “Jazz Age of North America.” Its season ends May 15 with a finale concert at PFW.

“This season is designed to engage and educate the minds, hearts, and souls of not only our youth orchestra musicians, but our audiences as well,” director of youth orchestras Troy Webdell says in a news release. “I look forward to making music with these amazing young adults. The excitement and dedication displayed by our young musicians is an inspiration to the future of classical music.”

The Oct. 31, March 13 and May 15 concerts require tickets, which go on sale today. Tickets are also on sale for the Masterworks performance. For more concert details and to buy tickets, go to FWPhil.org.

The Philharmonic is also continuing its Club Orchestra partnership with Fort Wayne Community Schools. It meets at Forest Park, Waynedale and South Wayne elementary schools three days a week after school starting Sept. 14. There will be a concert with the Philharmonic and YSO on April 28.

cmcmaken@jg.net