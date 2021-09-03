The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, September 03, 2021

    Charts

    Billboard

    Among the latest national chart leaders:

    Songs

    1. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

    2. “Bad Habits”

    3. “Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo

    4. “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat

    5. “Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X

    Albums

    1. “Sour,” Olivia Rodrigo

    2. “Trip at Knight,” Trippie Redd

    3. “SoulFly,” Rod Wave

    4. “Planet Her,” Doja Cat

    5. “Solar Power,” Lorde

    Box office

    The top earning movies at the domestic box office last weekend:

    1. “Candyman”

    2. “Free Guy”

    3. “PAW Patrol: The Movie”

    4. “Jungle Cruise”

    5. “Don't Breathe 2”

    Nielsen

    Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Aug. 23-29:

    1. “America's Got Talent” (Tuesday), NBC, 6.81 million

    2. “60 Minutes Presents,” CBS, 6.75 million

    3. “America's Got Talent” (Wednesday), NBC, 5.79 million

    4. “The Five” (Thursday), Fox News Channel, 5.85 million

    5. “Hannity” (Thursday), Fox News Channel, 5.45 million

    Sources: Associated Press, Billboard.com, BoxOfficeMojo.com

