Billboard

Among the latest national chart leaders:

Songs

1. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

2. “Bad Habits”

3. “Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo

4. “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat

5. “Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X

Albums

1. “Sour,” Olivia Rodrigo

2. “Trip at Knight,” Trippie Redd

3. “SoulFly,” Rod Wave

4. “Planet Her,” Doja Cat

5. “Solar Power,” Lorde

Box office

The top earning movies at the domestic box office last weekend:

1. “Candyman”

2. “Free Guy”

3. “PAW Patrol: The Movie”

4. “Jungle Cruise”

5. “Don't Breathe 2”

Nielsen

Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Aug. 23-29:

1. “America's Got Talent” (Tuesday), NBC, 6.81 million

2. “60 Minutes Presents,” CBS, 6.75 million

3. “America's Got Talent” (Wednesday), NBC, 5.79 million

4. “The Five” (Thursday), Fox News Channel, 5.85 million

5. “Hannity” (Thursday), Fox News Channel, 5.45 million

Sources: Associated Press, Billboard.com, BoxOfficeMojo.com