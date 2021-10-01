Weekender Spotlight: Old Crown Brass Band cornetist Patrick Nash

When Old Crown Brass Band performs Sunday, the local group will be joined by the Detroit-area Five Lakes Silver Band.

It should be a treat for brass music lovers as both bands are past section winners in the North American Brass Band Association Championships that took place in Fort Wayne. They plan to compete again in the NABBA event in Huntsville, Alabama, in April.

The free concert is at Purdue University Fort Wayne's Auer Performance Hall. The OCBB – the local volunteer ensemble comprising amateurs and professionals playing brass and percussion instruments – will perform with Five Lakes in Michigan next season.

Principal cornetist Patrick Nash has been with the group since it began in 2007. He answered the following questions by email. The conversation has been edited.

Q. Has your experience playing with the Old Crown Brass Band changed since it started?

A. OCBB started as an experiment. We didn't know if we could find enough good players and none of us knew much about brass banding. So initially it was just trying to cover parts, but now we compete on a national level, so the quality has to be much better.

Q. Can you describe the sound of the cornet for people who might not have heard one on its own? How does it fit into the overall sound of a brass band?

A. The sound of the cornet is very expressive to the point that it can have a vocal quality to it. For this reason you will hear several solo sections for cornet in a brass band concert.

Q. What are you most looking forward to the audience hearing at the concert with the Five Lakes Silver Band?

A. I'm really excited for people to hear the Five Lakes Silver Band because even though OCBB competes, Five Lakes are in the class above us so they are an even higher-quality band. Many of their players are college professors or professional musicians.

Q. What's your favorite thing to do in the area in the fall?

A. The cooler fall weather makes going to outdoor events such as concerts and festivals way more enjoyable for me.

Q. Who has the starring role in the spy movie “Pat Nash: Cornetist of Mystery”?

A. I would like the role to be played by Adam Sandler because the characters he plays are always funny, smart, very confident and have a good heart. These are all great traits for a “cornetist of mystery.”

