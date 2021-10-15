Music Calendar

Blues

MONDAY – G-Money and guests – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

CLASSICAL

FRIDAY – Live at Lunch, Fort Wayne Philharmonic Wind Quartet – Noon, Sweetwater, 5501 U.S. 30 W.

SUNDAY – “Freimann: All Beethoven,” Fort Wayne Philharmonic – 2 p.m.; Rhinehart Recital Hall, Purdue University Fort Wayne, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; $25; 422-4226, ArtsTix Community Box Office or FWPhil.org.

Jazz

FRIDAY – James Baker Duo – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth's Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.

FRIDAY – Shannon Persinger – 6:30 p.m.; The Venice, 2242 Goshen Road; 482-1618.

SATURDAY – James Baker Trio – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth's Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.

ORGAN

SUNDAY – Kola Owolabi – 3 p.m.; Zion Lutheran Church, 2313 S. Hanna St.; free.

ROCK

FRIDAY – Calder the Band – 6:30 p.m.; Trubble Riverside, Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; free.

THURSDAY – Calder the Band with Black Hippie – Doors open at 7 p.m.; The Ruin, 1201 W. Main St.; call for cover, 399-6336.

Variety

FRIDAY – Joe Justice – 2:30 p.m.; Signature Health Care, 6006 Brandy Chase Cove; no cover; 486-3001.

FRIDAY – Todd Harrold and Eric Clancy – 6:30 p.m.; Club Soda, 235 E. Superior St.; no cover; 426-3442.

FRIDAY – Chris Worth – 7:30 p.m.; Club Paradise, 3861 N. Bay View Road, Angola; no cover; 260-833-7082.

FRIDAY – Joe Satriani – 7:30 p.m.; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

SATURDAY – Todd Harrold and Eric Clancy – 7 p.m.; Oakwood Resort, 702 E. Lake View Road, Syracuse; 574-457-7100.

SATURDAY – Buddy Guy with Ally Venable – 7:30 p.m.; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $45; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

WEDNESDAY – Tesla – 7:30 p.m.; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

WEDNESDAY – Jimmie Vaughan: 8 p.m.; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $20; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

WEDNESDAY – Adam Strack – 7 p.m.; 469 Sports and Spirits, 1322 Minnich Road, New Haven; no cover; 749-7207.

THURSDAY – Todd Harrold and Dan Mowan – 6 p.m.; Sylvan Cellars, 2725 E. Northport Road, Rome City; 260-760-1421.

THURSDAY – Kip Moore – 8 p.m.; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $30 advance, $40 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

LOOKING AHEAD

Jo Koy, comedy: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $35; 1-800-745-3000 or Ticketmaster.com.

Joe Bonamassa: 8 p.m. Oct. 27; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $69; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Leonid & Friends: 8 p.m. Oct. 27; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets starting at $15; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Duke Tumatoe and the Power Trio: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; $15; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Zach Williams: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $28; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.

Gin Blossoms: 7 p.m. Oct. 31; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $25 advance, $29.50 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

“Anastasia”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $40; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Ginger Billy, comedy: 8 p.m. Nov. 3; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $20; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Rain – Beatles tribute: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $38; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Chevelle: 8 p.m. Nov. 5; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $35 advance, $39.50 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Matt Lowry: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $19; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Jeff Allen, comedy: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; tickets start at $27; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

Los Lobos: 8 p.m. Nov. 6; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Gojira: 7 p.m. Nov. 7; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $35 advance, $39.50 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Jinjer with Suicide Silence: 7:15 p.m. Nov. 10; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $27.50 advance, $32.50 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

MercyMe: 7 p.m. Nov. 12; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.

John Hiatt and the Jerry Douglas Band: 7 p.m. Nov. 13; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $30; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

“The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical”: 6 p.m. Nov. 17; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $29.95; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

“A Genesis Extravaganza,” The Musical Box: 8 p.m. Nov. 17; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Geoff Tate: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Sebastian Bach: 8:15 p.m. Nov. 18; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $25 advance, $30 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Brian Culbertson: 8 p.m. Nov. 19; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

“RENT”: 8 p.m. Nov. 20; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $35; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Three Dog Night: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 27; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Béla Fleck's My Bluegrass Heart: 7 p.m. Nov. 28; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $49.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Theory of a Deadman: 8 p.m. Nov. 30; The Eclectic Room, 310 Wendell Jacob Ave., Angola; $30 advance, $35 day of show; TicketWeb.com.

The Lettermen: 8 p.m. Dec. 3; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $25; trine.edu/furth.

Here Come the Mummies: 8 p.m. Dec. 4; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $25 advance, $30 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Wizards of Rock: Dec. 5; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy: 7 p.m. Dec. 5; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Celtic Angels Christmas: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

“A Motown Christmas”: 8 p.m. Dec. 7; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Thunderstruck: 8 p.m. Dec. 11; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $15 advance, $18 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

“A Nashville Family Christmas”: 7 p.m. Dec. 12; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $25; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Straight No Chaser: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Ernie Haase + Signature Sound: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

The Texas Tenors: 7 p.m. Dec. 18; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; $35; 419-238-6722 or NPACVW.org.

The Beach Boys: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $54; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Brian Regan, comedy: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Trace Adkins: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $49; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

“Dinosaur World Live”: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $15; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

“Scooby-Doo! and the Lost City of Gold”: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

The Oak Ridge Boys: 3 p.m. Feb. 13; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

JoJo Siwa: 7 p.m. Feb. 15; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $39.50; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.

Gregory Porter: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $43.75; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Dennis DeYoung: 8 p.m. Feb. 19; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Rodney Carrington, comedy: 7 p.m. Feb. 24; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $46.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Josh Turner: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $38; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

“Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly – The Rock 'N Roll Dream Tour”: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $49; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

The Highwaymen: 7:30 p.m. March 3; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Orleans: 8 p.m. March 12; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $25; trine.edu/furth.

Eric Johnson: 7 p.m. March 13; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $25; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

ARRIVAL from Sweden: The Music of ABBA: 7:30 p.m. March 17; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Static-X: 6 p.m. March 18; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $30 advance, $35 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

“Disney Princess: The Concert”: 2 p.m. March 27; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

“Menopause the Musical”: 7:30 p.m. April 2; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Michael Cavanaugh: The Music of Billy Joel and Elton John: 7:30 p.m. April 7; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; $38; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Art Garfunkel: 7:30 p.m. April 22; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $$52; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

MJ Live: 7:30 p.m. April 23; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

“An American in Paris”: 7:30 p.m. May 5; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $45; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Tom Segura, comedy: 7 p.m. May 20; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $36; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Air Supply: 8 p.m. June 11; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; tickets start at $39.50; 427-6000 or Ticketmaster.com.