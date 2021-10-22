Music Calendar for the Fort Wayne area

Blues

MONDAY – G-Money and guests – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

CHORAL

FRIDAY – Fall concert, Purdue University Fort Wayne School of Music choral ensembles – 7:30 p.m.; Auer Performance Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.; $7 adults, $6 seniors, $4 non-PFW students, free for PFW students; 481-6555 or www.pfw.edu/tickets.

CHRISTIAN

SATURDAY – Kramers – 6:30 p.m.; Hamilton Life Center, 4001 Terry Lake Road, Hamilton; $8; 260-415-7990.

CLASSICAL

SATURDAY – “The Rach 2,” Fort Wayne Philharmonic – 7:30 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $23; 422-4226, ArtsTix Community Box Office or FWPhil.org.

SUNDAY – Trine University Choir and Chamber Orchestra fall concert – 3 p.m.; T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; free.

TUESDAY – Fort Wayne Area Community band – 7:30 p.m.; Rhinehart Recital Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.; $8 adults, $7 seniors, $4 for non-PFW students with ID, free for children and PFW students with ID.

COUNTRY

FRIDAY – Carolyn Martin – 6:30 p.m.; The Venice, 2242 Goshen Road; 482-1618.

INDIAN CLASSICAL

THURSDAY – Vidita Kanniks – 7:30 p.m.; lecture and performance, Rhinehart Recital Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.; $7 adults, $6 seniors, $4 non-PFW students, free for PFW students; 481-6555 or www.pfw.edu/tickets.

Jazz

FRIDAY – James Baker Duo – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth's Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.

SATURDAY – James Baker Trio – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth's Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.

OPERA

THURSDAY – Opera on Tap – 6 p.m.; Hop River Brewing Co., 1515 N. Harrison St.; free, donations accepted.

Variety

FRIDAY – Todd Harrold and Dan Mowan – 10 p.m.; O'Sullivan's Italian Pub, 1808 W Main St.; no cover; 422-5896.

SATURDAY – Dan Smyth – 6:30 p.m.; Shady Nook, 10170 E. 600 S., Hudson; no cover; 260-351-2401.

TUESDAY – Percussion studio recital – 7:30 p.m.; Rhinehart Recital Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.; $7 adults, $6 seniors, $4 non-PFW students, free for PFW students; 481-6555 or www.pfw.edu/tickets.

WEDNESDAY – Chris Worth – 7 p.m.; Four D's, 1706 W. Till Road; no cover; 490-6488.

WEDNESDAY – The Greys – 7 p.m.; 469 Sports and Spirits, 1322 Minnich Road, New Haven; no cover; 749-7207.

WEDNESDAY – Joe Bonamassa – 8 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $69; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

WEDNESDAY – Leonid & Friends – 8 p.m.; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets starting at $15; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

THURSDAY – Duke Tumatoe and the Power Trio – 7:30 p.m.; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; $15; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Just announced

Denver and the Mile High Orchestra: 7 p.m. Nov. 21; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

Laine Hardy: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

NewSong and Big Daddy Weave: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org. Tickets on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Satisfaction – The International Rolling Stones Tribute Show: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $20; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org. Tickets on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Zach Williams: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $28; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.

Gin Blossoms: 7 p.m. Oct. 31; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $25 advance, $29.50 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

“Anastasia”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $40; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Ginger Billy, comedy: 8 p.m. Nov. 3; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $20; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

RAIN – Beatles tribute: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $38; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Chevelle: 8 p.m. Nov. 5; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $35 advance, $39.50 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Matt Lowry: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $19; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Los Lobos: 8 p.m. Nov. 6; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Gojira: 7 p.m. Nov. 7; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $35 advance, $39.50 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Jinjer with Suicide Silence: 7:15 p.m. Nov. 10; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $27.50 advance, $32.50 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

MercyMe: 7 p.m. Nov. 12; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.

John Hiatt and the Jerry Douglas Band: 7 p.m. Nov. 13; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $30; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

“The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical”: 6 p.m. Nov. 17; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $29.95; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

“A Genesis Extravaganza,” The Musical Box: 8 p.m. Nov. 17; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Geoff Tate: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Sebastian Bach: 8:15 p.m. Nov. 18; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $25 advance, $30 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Brian Culbertson: 8 p.m. Nov. 19; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

“RENT”: 8 p.m. Nov. 20; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $35; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Three Dog Night: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 27; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Béla Fleck's My Bluegrass Heart: 7 p.m. Nov. 28; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $49.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Theory of a Deadman: 8 p.m. Nov. 30; The Eclectic Room, 310 Wendell Jacob Ave., Angola; $30 advance, $35 day of show; TicketWeb.com.

The Lettermen: 8 p.m. Dec. 3; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $25; trine.edu/furth.

Here Come the Mummies: 8 p.m. Dec. 4; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $25 advance, $30 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Wizards of Rock: Dec. 5; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy: 7 p.m. Dec. 5; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Celtic Angels Christmas: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

“A Motown Christmas”: 8 p.m. Dec. 7; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Thunderstruck: 8 p.m. Dec. 11; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $15 advance, $18 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

“A Nashville Family Christmas”: 7 p.m. Dec. 12; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $25; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Straight No Chaser: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Ernie Haase + Signature Sound: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

The Texas Tenors: 7 p.m. Dec. 18; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; $35; 419-238-6722 or NPACVW.org.

The Beach Boys: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $54; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Brian Regan, comedy: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Trace Adkins: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $49; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

“Dinosaur World Live”: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $15; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

“Scooby-Doo! and the Lost City of Gold”: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

The Oak Ridge Boys: 3 p.m. Feb. 13; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

JoJo Siwa: 7 p.m. Feb. 15; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $39.50; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.

Gregory Porter: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $43.75; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Dennis DeYoung: 8 p.m. Feb. 19; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Rodney Carrington, comedy: 7 p.m. Feb. 24; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $46.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Josh Turner: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $38; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

“Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly – The Rock 'N Roll Dream Tour”: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $49; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

The Highwaymen: 7:30 p.m. March 3; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Orleans: 8 p.m. March 12; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $25; trine.edu/furth.

Eric Johnson: 7 p.m. March 13; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $25; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

ARRIVAL from Sweden: The Music of ABBA: 7:30 p.m. March 17; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Static-X: 6 p.m. March 18; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $30 advance, $35 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

“Disney Princess: The Concert”: 2 p.m. March 27; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

“Menopause the Musical”: 7:30 p.m. April 2; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Michael Cavanaugh: The Music of Billy Joel and Elton John: 7:30 p.m. April 7; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; $38; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Art Garfunkel: 7:30 p.m. April 22; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $$52; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

MJ Live: 7:30 p.m. April 23; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

“An American in Paris”: 7:30 p.m. May 5; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $45; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Tom Segura, comedy: 7 p.m. May 20; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $36; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Air Supply: 8 p.m. June 11; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; tickets start at $39.50; 427-6000 or Ticketmaster.com.