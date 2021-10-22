Christian singer Zach Williams grateful to be back on tour

Can a concert be even more special after an extended wait? Christian rock artist Zach Williams thinks so.

He knows people have been hanging onto their tickets for his “Rescue Story” tour for nearly two years, and he says for the audience it will be a little sweeter to finally get to come to the show they've been wanting to go to for so long.

“After the year of fear and uncertainty, it feels good to be back in a room with everybody on the same common ground, worshiping and trusting that God's got a plan for all this,” he says. “I think it will be a good night of encouragement.”

Williams comes to Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 29 and spoke to The Journal Gazette by phone from Louisville.

The tour had started before the pandemic, and then had to be put on hold including the local show originally scheduled for March 22, 2020, at Grand Wayne Center. Show dates were rescheduled multiple times before the tour officially resumed in September.

Though the tour is following pandemic protocols, Williams says it doesn't feel all that different to be out on the road performing compared before the pandemic.

“Just as me being on stage, seeing the crowd, it feels pretty much back to normal, and it feels great,” he says. “It's great to look out and see a crowd of people, to actually see their faces.”

The tour itself hasn't changed much, either.

“It's not going to be much different that it would have been a year ago,” Williams says. “We're still so excited to get together and play.”

Joining him on the tour are Cain and We The Kingdom, who he is grateful he was able to keep on the lineup because “both have blown up since last March.” He says he is also glad he was able to keep all his crew together and working during the past year.

“We were grateful because we were among about 3% of all genres of music that actually got to work last year,” Williams says. “We did these drive-in theater tours. So between September 2020 and about May 2021, we played about 60 shows. We were very fortunate to be on the road working.”

He did some working off the road, too. A holiday album, “I Don't Want Christmas to End,” is being released today and he has been writing songs for another album.

Both experiences were different because of the pandemic.

“We went down and recorded a Christmas record last July,” Williams says. “That, in the moment, felt a little odd because we were right in the height of the pandemic. But it was just me and my band guys, and we'd all been around each other enough that we felt comfortable going and doing that.”

Though he says he approached writing for the next album the same as usual -- putting titles in his phone for song ideas -- there were some times he was feeling the pressure of the pandemic as he tried to figure out how to provide for his family and crew in uncertain times.

“For me, I always want to just write the best songs for that day,” Williams says. “Whatever God's put on my heart to write that day, that's how I do it. Then I go back and look and hopefully out of 30 or 40 songs, there's some good enough to put on a record.”

The singer grew up around music. His father led music for the church, and he remembers being at music practices when he was young. Though he was mesmerized by the band and instruments, he says he never had a desire to play or become a musician.

But when he injured himself in college and couldn't play basketball like he intended to, he picked up his roommate's guitar and started teaching himself how to play guitar chords using a poster he bought at a music store.

“The next year I took a creative writing class and started writing poetry, and next thing I know I was writing songs and before you knew it I had friends that would actually listen to the songs I wrote,” Williams says.

That's when it started to click for him that music could be a big part of his life, but it wasn't until his late 20s that he really believed he could do something with it. He signed a record deal as a solo artist when he was 38.

He released his first solo single, “Chain Breaker,” in 2016. The single hit No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Christian Songs chart in November of that year and stayed in the top spot for nine weeks.

The work had payed off.

“I remember I was in the studio at our record label and there's a sign on the wall that says something like 'You're more likely to get struck by lightning than to have a No. 1 song,'” he says.

At the time I was like, 'This is pretty crazy, I've actually done it.'”

His debut album, also titled “Chain Breaker,” won a Grammy for best contemporary Christian music album. “There Was Jesus,” a single featuring Dolly Parton from Williams' 2019 album “Rescue Story,” won a Grammy this year for for best contemporary Christian music performance/song. He also won at the Dove Awards in 2017 and 2020.

He earned a handful of Dove nominations this year including song of the year for “There Was Jesus,” contemporary Christian artist of the year and artist of the year. Winners of the 2021 Dove Awards will be announced tonight.

