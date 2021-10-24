Leaving group on high note

There are not too many women who would allow their husbands to hang a large portrait of Johann Sebastian Bach in their living room.

But Barbara Reuning understands her husband's passion for the German composer and musician of the late Baroque period.

So the picture hangs center over the couch and it's the first thing a person sees when they walk into the Reuning home.

The painting is a tribute to Daniel Reuning's musical work that has always seemed to focus on his love for Bach.

It's that love that led to the founding of the Bach Collegium, a Baroque choral and instrumental ensemble, where he is artistic director.

“I thought it was a wild idea,” Reuning says of creating the Bach Collegium. “I was convinced it would catch on.”

And it did. Now, it celebrates its 20th anniversary with a season opener Nov. 7.

The 86-year-old will retire from his position after the performance.

“It's a big void to fill,” board chairman Thomas Remenschneider said. “He really has spearheaded every aspect of what we've been doing in the Bach Collegium. He has done most of the legwork.”

That includes laying the groundwork in the area for other choral and instrumental groups, especially those that perform with early instruments. At its beginning in 2001, the Bach Collegium was the only such group regularly performing Baroque music in the area.

Since that time, the group has not veered from Reuning's direction of performing Bach compositions. It was something that was important to him when selecting his replacement, making it easier for him to walk away.

“I see the group is in good hands,” he says.

Forming group

Raised in New Jersey, Reuning took violin and piano lessons. He also learned to sing like his mother.

His wife has been singing with him since before they were married. She too performs in the Collegium. She's not a trained singer, unlike her husband who has been “singing since the cradle,” he says.

The couple met during Reuning's internship at a church in Toledo and they married while he was in grad school. They've been married 61 years and have two children and four grandchildren. The couple moved to Fort Wayne in 1976 so he could attend seminary school.

As long as he can remember, Reuning has performed Bach pieces on the piano. He owes his interest to his first piano teacher, who he remembers well.

“I love the interest in Bach,” says Reuning, reflecting on the composer's mounting harmonies, rhythmic patterns and overall balance of his pieces. “I was just exposed to this as normal fare.”

It was after Reuning retired from teaching at Concordia Theological Seminary in 1999 after 31 years that he decided he wanted to create a performance group that would focus on Baroque music and early instruments.

Twelve people became part of the board in 2002 and auditions for singers took place that August. The first season began the following month with 24 singers preparing to sing Bach's Mass in B minor. Reuning writes that “this is probably the most difficult piece Bach composed. I thought if an ensemble could perform this well, they would surely survive, and it did – now for 20 years.”

Remenschneider has been a longtime board member, but he has known Reuning a lot longer, he says.

He says Reuning is “very particular (on) how things are done; he's very passionate about this period of music and Bach.”

Remenschneider says Reuning “really brought the whole concept of period instruments in Fort Wayne,” which he adds at the time, “that wasn't really a thing.”

Passionate

The Collegium has grown over the years.

It now has about 40 volunteer singers, four professional soloists and 14 professional period instrumentalists that perform three major concerts a season.

Remenschneider says Reuning sought out the best players available and even now a number of those musicians commute so they can perform with the Collegium.

“All the players really love Daniel,” Remenschneider says. “They are really committed to him. They have come back time after time.”

Reuning almost bounces in his chair as he talks about his passion for Bach and the Collegium. His commitment was so strong that he wasn't paid the first 18 years with the group.

It's why it was important to him to make sure the new director would hold close his passion for Bach and not take the group in another direction. Koji Otsuki, who will commute from Philadelphia to lead the ensemble, will take over the reins of the ensemble.

As for Reuning, he's not sure what he will do now. “I don't know. Maybe I'll go back to school,” he laughed.

For now, he has been rehearsing with the Collegium to prepare them for their first concert of the season.

But he is always available to speak about Bach. Reuning says he has pretty good knowledge about Bach, describing himself as “well-schooled” on the subject.

Not to mention he owns a white wig.

