Weekender Spotlight Q&A: Singer Davy Knowles talks music, new album

Singer-songwriter Davy Knowles will perform Saturday at Baker Street Centre, 323 W. Baker St., in the space formerly known as C2G Music Hall.

The guitarist was born on the Isle of Man, an island between Ireland and England, and is now based in Chicago. His band Back Door Slam had two albums in Billboard's Blues charts after starting in 2007. Knowles last week released his third solo album, “What Happens Next.” The album is described as a departure from his usual take on blues and Americana.

To hear some of Knowles' music, go to DavyKnowles.com.

He answered these questions via email. Responses have been edited.

Q. What kind of listening experience are you hoping people have with the new album, “What Happens Next”?

A. I hope they enjoy a more song-based experience, maybe more emotional. That doesn't necessarily mean more mellow, but maybe more introspective. More personal.

Q. As a songwriter, what's the most difficult thing to tap into? Is there anything that's off-limits?

A. I think the notion of a true, honest lyric. Recognition that you feel a certain way, and then gathering courage to publicly say how you feel. That can be daunting.

I don't think anything should be off-limits in songwriting, but I think individual writers may have certain boundaries they may not personally want to cross. Politics, things of that nature?

Q. Who was the first person that believed in you as a music artist, and have you been able to pay that forward?

A. Aside from my folks, I'd say the first person was Lenny Conroy.

Lenny is a local promoter on the Isle of Man, and I've known him since I was in my early teens. He championed me back home, put me in some great opportunities, but above all gave me great solid advice when I needed it. He still does. Lenny was the best man at my wedding, and is one of the most wonderful human beings I've met.

As far as pay it forward, I hope I have. I try to make sure I spend time with and encourage any youngsters who are interested in music, and try to remember all the good that came my way when I was perhaps their age.

Q. If there's an alternate universe where you never picked up a guitar, stepped on to stage, etc., what has that version of Davy Knowles missed out on? What is he doing?

A. Oh my word, what a good question! Frankly I have no idea what I'd be doing without music. I was originally going to go to university for philosophy, so we know I wouldn't have landed many jobs with that degree.

But I know I would have missed out on an enormous amount. The highs have been high and the lows have been low, but I wouldn't have wanted it any other way.

